Reflections on 2020

WITH just a few days to go before 2020 closes, we take a moment to reflect on an unprecedented year that will most certainly go down in history! In March 2020, the world was completely blindsided by a pandemic which unfortunately continues to claim lives and wreak havoc on the livelihoods of millions around the world. Financial market volatility reached a record high and energy prices plummeted to historic lows. Travel restrictions were imposed globally and social distancing and other lockdown measures severely curtailed activity. We have not been spared the impact in the Caribbean, as the pandemic continues to have deleterious effects on economic activity and employment given our inherent vulnerabilities due to our small and extremely open economies.
Economic activity grinds to a halt
The outlook for the global economy has consistently deteriorated with sharp contractions expected for 2020 and slower recoveries forecast for 2021 and beyond – a stark contrast to the expectations for the global economy at the start of 2020. The risks are heavily tilted to the downside and much depends on the prospect and accessibility of a vaccine for the Covid-19 virus. The Caribbean has suffered a severe blow to its crucial tourism sector as borders closed and lockdown restrictions took effect, resulting in an abrupt end to tourism activity. The commodity-dependent economies of the region also suffered a double shock from plunging energy prices globally as well as a sharp contraction in economic activity in the non-energy sector due to non-essential business closures and general economic pessimism. Overall, in 2020 the region is likely to post a GDP contraction rate twice as much as in 2009 during the global financial crisis.
Nervous financial market
Major international pharmaceutical companies have successfully tested vaccines with fairly high effectiveness against Covid-19. This has boosted optimism and has calmed the global financial market which has been extremely volatile over the past year due to poor economic data and waves of Covid infections. The S&P 500 Index fell by as much as 31 per cent on March 23 as sweeping lockdown measures were announced but has since rebounded quite strongly, reaching record highs as news of a vaccine spurred hope that the pandemic may be brought under control.
In the energy market, the fallout between OPEC and non-OPEC members during the first half of the year led to a collapse in energy prices. WTI oil prices crashed into negative territory, closing at -US$37.63 per barrel on April 20, 2020. This meant that oil producers were willing to pay buyers to take the commodity off their hands due to storage capacity concerns amid dwindling demand caused by the pandemic. It was the first time ever that prices fell below $0! Traditional ‘safe haven’ assets such as gold and US Treasuries saw an influx, as gold price rose by as much as 36 per cent in June, and has since stabilised around US$1900 per troy ounce. The ten-year US Treasury yield has also plummeted from 1.9 per cent at the end of 2019 to a low of 0.52 per cent in August and remains fairly low, averaging 0.73 per cent since then. Flight-to-quality sentiment has since eased with some measure of stability returning on positive news regarding the vaccine.
Unprecedented policy responses
Globally, fiscal stimulus employed to bolster healthcare and to support the socially vulnerable during the pandemic cost a total of US$12 trillion, representing a staggering 12% of global GDP. As a result of the strong fiscal response, government deficits are set to surge by an average of 9 per cent of GDP and global public debt is projected to approach 100 per cent of GDP, a record high. From a monetary policy perspective, central banks reduced benchmark interest rates to record lows and employed various measures to help support financial system liquidity.
Despite its severely limited fiscal flexibility, the Caribbean was left with little policy choice to deal with the pandemic. ECLAC estimates that the fiscal response in the region has ranged between 0.5 to 5 per cent of GDP, with the exception of Barbados where the fiscal response was significantly higher at 19.2 per cent of GDP. Accordingly, the average debt for the region is forecast to increase substantially to around 90 per cent of GDP in 2020 relative to an average of 73 per cent of GDP in 2019. Undoubtedly, this will inhibit the region’s thrust towards fiscal sustainability.
Locally, the pandemic continues to leave an indelible mark, affecting almost every aspect of the country. Job losses and/or a reduction in disposable income will severely affect individuals who may have already been struggling financially and may exacerbate the pervasive issue of poverty in the country. A concerted effort to support the most socially susceptible during these extraordinarily challenging times, which will likely continue into the short-medium term, is required to ensure we all survive this crisis.
