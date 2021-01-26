NEW Hybrid vehicle and lead acid battery regeneration technology offers foreign exchange earning and self-employment opportunities with overnight results in Trinidad and Tobago.
The potential new industry is being driven by local innovator Ancel Bhagwandeen, owner of ProtoFabTT, who sees the development as a way for the country to earn much needed foreign exchange.
“Trinidad and Tobago imports one million lead acid batteries a year and that is about US$30 million worth of imports and if 30 per cent of those can be regenerated locally and used again, that would mean a US$10 million potential savings on import expenses.”
Speaking to Express Business last Friday, Bhagwandeen said in March 2018, MIC Institute of Technology joined forces with him to launch a battery regeneration programme, which has a lot of potential.
A portable device, he said, regenerates used lead acid batteries (auto, marine, sealed & deep cycle) and is called the Ion Hammer.
“This portable IoT device, the Ion Hammer, regenerates spent used lead acid batteries (ULAB) at a commercially viable rate, optimising waste resource use while mitigating environmental contamination,” Bhagwandeen said.
He said an article, which appeared in 2019 in the Marketers’ Media website stated China’s lead acid battery market is anticipated to grow over five per cent by 2024.
The article indicated that the global lead acid battery market will hit US$75 billion by 2024.
“The US lead acid battery market, in 2017 was valued at over US$8 billion. Increasing demand for reliable power quality across critical power applications in communications, Oil & Gas networks, and for the data storage in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) will propel the industry growth,” according to Marketers Media.
Bhagwandeen said this country has to change its business model and see the benefits of the lead acid battery regeneration tech and how beneficial it is to the environment.
“We consume batteries produced elsewhere and when they run out, we buy more batteries. But if we have a local invention, where you recycle batteries, so you add to their life, then you avoid that ecological disaster of dumping lead into your soil.”
The local inventor and innovator said a lot of well-known automotive dealers still have not latched on to the regeneration technology and he is hoping that they will soon realise the benefits of the recycled batteries.
“People can become self-employed once they get the training to operate lead acid battery regeneration tech. It diagnoses, processes, recovers and rerates previously failed batteries, giving them a new lease on life.”
Bhagwandeen said the pilot project with MIC-IT, to get the new technology started, was supposed to begin this month. However the Government cut their subvention in October so the company now has to revaluate its expenses.
He said: “Everything is on pause for another six months until they can re-evaluate. The pandemic has had a trickle-down effect on the economy and while it is unfortunate that things that can actually generate a future also get sidelined, that is the reality we are faced with.”
However, Bhagwandeen said on the bright side the Ministry of Planning and Development had indicated recently that they will be accessing a TT$64 million dollar grant from the European Union for innovation and product-ready technology innovation, which can lead to export opportunities.
He noted that the Green Fund is another avenue he can go to, but he is required to work with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) to access the funding.
Bhagwandeen said this business model is feasible once scrap batteries come in steadily and other countries come on board to purchase the product.
“We have some interest coming out of Suriname and West Africa. My company, ProtoFabTT, sold a few of the Ion Hammer units to West Africa about three years ago and last November they enquired for more as the country is looking to set up their own operations to regenerate batteries. The recent Covid-19 surge caused a setback in purchasing of the units.
He added that once funding comes his way, his plan for the near future is to start up a manufacturing plant to supply the Ion Hammer to countries in Asia.
The Ministry of Planning and Development via WhatsApp said it endorsed such a project that Bhagwandeen has developed as such inventions and initiatives augur in favour of placing the environment at the centre of economic and social development, supporting the sustainable measures needed for environmental sustenance as well as providing opportunities for innovation.
And the Caribbean Climate Innovation Centre in Jamaica also said via WhatsApp that it supports and commends the joint venture between MIC-IT and Bhagwandeen, the inventor in commercialising the new hybrid vehicle and lead acid battery regeneration technology.
“It demonstrates outstanding potential to combat climate change, create indigenous value, drive meaningful employment and generate foreign exchange savings/earnings for the Caribbean,” the Caribbean Climate Innovation Centre stated.
Fifty-five-year-old Bhagwandeen worked in petrochemical industry (AMOCO/FERTRIN), ICT (DELL Computer) and also started the first 100 per cent digital television production studio in Trinidad (3D animation, Bluescreen, Special FX, 1993) and then worked in technical vocational training environments.