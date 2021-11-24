THE CARIBBEAN needs to refresh its economic and education model as it moves forward.
That’s the view of Professor Avinash Persaud, chairman of the Caricom Commission on the Economy, which delivered a report entitled “Caribbean 9.58-Speeding up the Caribbean,” which was published in October 2020.
Persaud was a panellist at the opening of the 15th Annual Conference on the Economy (COTE), the theme of which is “Accelerating Caribbean Development - Retooling and Restructuring Caribbean Economies Post Covid-19”.
He posited that Caricom was often viewed as a series of countries squabbling and never reaching agreement, when that is not the reality.
But Caricom needs to be “unstuck”.
“Our problem is that we have required unanimity. And what often happens in Caricom, on the major economic issues is that you may well get 12 people agreeing, even 13, sometimes 14, but just not 15. And so we decided to address that issue with something called enhanced cooperation.
“What that means is that if a minimum of five countries agree to move ahead on something, and the other ten have been satisfied that those five moving ahead does not cause them a disadvantage, the five can move ahead. And we think this was well received within the heads of government and we think this will make an important difference in unsticking Caricom.”
He said that the second problem that Caricom has is that it tries to do too many things.
“The problem with regional integration is that you have people who believe that everything we do, should be regionally done. And people believe that nothing we do should be regionally done. I’ve come across groups who are working to see whether there should be a common drinking age across the entire Caricom. I mean, why?
“So we came up with something called subsidiarity. So it’s a decision that should be made at the closest level in which it is efficient for that decision to be made, the closest level to the people. So you don’t want to Caricom in Georgetown, deciding what day of the week your garbage will be collected. But you may want Caricom to be thinking about things of regional security, of regional trade, regional transport. So subsidiarity is saying, look, there’s some things better with Caricom. And there’s some things that are not the best done by countries, best done by a couple of countries,” he said.
He observed that when Caricom does squabble, it squabbles over money.
“What we tried to do in our report is that we can do an awful lot without money. We can unstick the region without money so we discipline ourselves to come up with recommendations that would cost nobody any money. So subsidiarity, enhanced cooperation and things we can do without money,” he said.
Among the recommendations
of the Commission are:
Ease of transport.
Persaud said that the region has a transport problem.
“We are the most expensive region in the world to move things around,” he said.
“Imagine if in the future, I am in Barbados, and I order a basket of the most amazing fruits from Dominica. And it arrives the next day. We don’t have daily fast ferries across the region. We have expensive weekly ferries. Now, does that require money? What is stopping fast ferries operating in the region?” he asked.
Greater mobility of people.
He described the present way in which people are allowed to move as “ a clunky, hard to process ratio”.
“We’re saying that people should be allowed to work in other countries, as long as they have a minimum of two CXCs subjects. And all they need to do is have evidence on them having two CXCs on a blockchain certificate that they carry on their phone and the immigration officer will accept that. They don’t need to get approval in each country and get sent in tons of forms, etc. So we want greater mobility of people,” he said.
Digital employment
Persaud said that the region should find a way to modernise social security in the “new world.”
“Now the future is that people are working in different countries, different islands, maybe different continents without actually moving. So we also talked about creating a new type of digital employment, where you can be employing people in Barbados from a Trinidadian company. And you have a digital employment contract, which makes it very clear where you are making their social security contributions, where you are paying their taxes and where they’re paying their taxes,” he said.