GRENADA’S Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell is calling for better intra-regional air transportation, as he said it is currently a great challenge to get from one Caribbean country to the other.
Giving the feature address at Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) President’s Dinner and Awards 2022 at the Hyatt Regency on Tuesday night, Mitchell said he had to divert from his speech for a bit to deal with the travel issues, maintaining more focus needs to be given on this matter.
“I am only at the dinner because I am the Prime Minister of Grenada and I had to commandeer the aircraft used by the regional security system, to fly me in and out of Trinidad. Otherwise, the options to get Trinidad required me to fly to Miami and then fly back here. That is how difficult it is to move around in the region.
“Since we are talking trade, if we cannot even move people, then we cannot trade,” Mitchell lamented.
The Prime Minister said since he was elected as prime minister in June 2022, he has spoken about the issue of regional air transport, as he feels the pain for people who have to travel in the region.
“I can literally only travel with the regional security system aircraft to get me to Barbados, Montserrat, St Kitts, Guyana and Trinidad. If I am seeing that much trouble, imagine what the citizens of the region have to go through. While Covid-19 posed significant challenges, we are heading into 2023 and we need to stop making excuses and start taking action and putting the resources where it is required.
“We ask whether the roads and asphalt is profitable, so it is difficult for me to understand why we ask whether the region is making money from airlines. If we recognise the importance of trade, we will recognise the importance of moving our people,” Mitchell emphasised.
Moving the manufacturing sector
TTMA’s president Tricia Coosal in her video speech said the association continued to lobby for the extension of the EXIM Bank Foreign Exchange Facility, particularly for SMEs. “Since its inception in 2020, TTMA facilitated 140 manufacturers gaining access to US$423 Million dollars in foreign exchange. This facility continues to be integral in the success of companies to allow them to access raw materials,” Coosal said. Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said the total output in manufacturing in 2022 is forecast to be approximately $28.1 billion.
“Of that, food and beverage is expected to be the largest component (28 per cent ). In terms of export performance, Non-energy exports increased by 1.8 per cent. Non-energy manufacturing sector exports increased by 24 per cent. This level of exports in fiscal 2022 was also 46 per cent higher than fiscal 2019,” Gopee-Scoon noted.
During the awards ceremony, the manufacturer of the year large category went to Blue Waters Products and the medium category Sheik Lisha Ltd. Resscott Ltd won the award in the small category, while the Nutrimix group of companies received an award in the new market entrant large.
The small and medium (SME) award went to Lazuri Apparel Limited, while the supplier of services award was won by Ramps Logistics.
Green Manufacturer of the Year award went to Trinidad Tissues Limited and Innovator of the Year award went to CGA.
The Lifetime Achievement Award, was given to Ashmeer Mohamed.