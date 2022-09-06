Regional effort to ensure food security

THE Caribbean Supermarket Association (CSA) has promised to work with stakeholders, inclusive of regional governments, to find solutions within the value chain to ensure that food security remains a critical priority.
Speaking during the CSA’s launch at Krave Restaurant in Marabella yesterday, chairman and co-founder Rajiv Diptee said the private sector initiative will also be seeking to create import substitution strategies for a reduction in Trinidad and Tobago’s food import bill as well as making the prices of goods and services more accessible.
“The Caribbean Supermarket Association comes further to the Caricom efforts between Governments within Caricom that recognise food security has a major issue in the region,” Diptee said.
Noting that supermarkets and other stakeholders are facing the continued challenge with shipping costs, foreign exchange and other issues which have been well documented, he added: “The Caribbean Supermarket Association is to be a truly Caribbean entity and in the interim we have assembled a team that will work with the Caricom private sector organisations and arms within Caricom and various ministries within nations in Caricom. We’ve already spoken with various partners and companies and players within the national territories and this is something that we feel very strongly about.”
CSA’s vice chairman Vasant Bharath noted that while much has been said about food security and food production across the Caricom region for possibly the last 50 years, governments have come and gone and the reality is that the region is still grounded where it was possibly 50 years ago.
“Fortunately what has happened in the world in the last three years has prompted every Government in the Caribbean region to look very seriously about this whole issue of food security and import substitution of foods that’s coming in. We have to take a cursory look at any supermarket in Trinidad and Tobago and their shelves are packed with probably 85 per cent imported produce coming out of the Caricom region,” Bharath said.
He said with Trinidad and Tobago having a food import bill of about US$5 billion and about US$6 billion for the region as a whole, a significant amount of foreign exchange is leaving our shores and going to other countries and building other farms and farmers’ livelihood as opposed to ours.
“I think we have a golden opportunity because of the commitment expressed by the Caricom heads over the last three months or so that they want to make this happen. This is a commitment that they made publicly again in Trinidad two weeks ago when they were all here. We all know however, that there are some obstacles, there are some challenges. There are some cross-border challenges, issues of finance, issues of insurance for farmers, issues of the market access, the market facilitation. Some goods out of some Caricom islands cannot get into other Caricom territories although goods from outside of Caricom, the same produce, gets in. So those are all some of the issue we’ve got to resolve.”
He said in addition to addressing technical assistance across the markets, there’s also the need to focus on different types of high-yielding cultivars.
“If it is we want to grow more rice for example, we have to make sure we have the right cultivator to grow the rice and get the kind of yields that will allow us to compete with Thailand and Vietnam and other places. Otherwise, despite the duties that you will pay to bring those produce in, if your yields are not as high as theirs then you’re not competing equally.”
He said one of the major issues is that of transportation between the islands.
“Some of you will know it’s more expensive to get to St Vincent than it is to get to Miami. And these are some of the issues that we have to resolve.
“I’m very happy to be part of the Caribbean Supermarket Association simply because it’s a private sector organisation that will continue to light the fire and continue to prod and probe and ensure that Governments need the kinds of commitments that they’re making. I don’t believe that Government on its own can do it. I don’t believe that private sector on its own can do it, but I do believe there has to be an organisation that continues to ensure that the Governments of the region are making the commitments they’ve said they would,” Bharath said.
In addition to Diptee and Bharath, the CSA’s interim board of directors consists of executive director Curtis Mohammed and co-founder Vernon Persad.