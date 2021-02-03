CARIBBEAN banking regulators are being blamed for not granting approval for the sale by Canada’s CIBC of a 66.7 per cent stake worth close to US$800 million in its majority-owned, Barbados-based FirstCaribbean bank to a Colombian financial institution.
CIBC announced yesterday that the sale of the stake in its FirstCaribbean subsidiary to Colombia’s GNB Financial Group “did not receive regulatory approval from FirstCaribbean’s regulators.”
“While this transaction would have supported FirstCaribbean’s long-term growth prospects, it is only one way of creating value for stakeholders,” said Harry Culham, Group Head, Capital Markets, who also oversees FirstCaribbean.
Culham said: “FirstCaribbean is focused on building deep, long-lasting client relationships in the Caribbean, optimizing our business, and enhancing efficiency over time. We remain committed to executing on our long-term strategy and delivering the best outcome for clients, shareholders, team members and communities.”
On November 8, 2019, CIBC announced it had agreed to sell a 66.7 per cent stake in FirstCaribbean to the financial company run by Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski for US$797 million. The proposed sale would have left Canada’s CIBC with a 24.9 per cent stake in the Caribbean bank, which operates in 16 countries throughout the region, including T&T.
FirstCaribbean was formed in 2002 with the merger of CIBC West Indies and the Caribbean operations of Barclays PLC. CIBC acquired the 43.7 per cent Barclays stake in December 2006, paying the English bank US$988.6 million in cash or US$1.62 a share. At the close of that transaction, CIBC owned 87.4 per cent of FirstCaribbean and was required to make a mandatory offer to all of the shareholders in the Caribbean bank.
Responding to six questions from the Express relating to the bank’s news release, CIBC spokesman Tom Wallis said yesterday’s statement “stands as our comment from a CIBC perspective.”
CIBC declined to clarify which regulators in the Caribbean did not grant approval for the transaction or what were the regulators’ reasons for not approving the deal.
Referring to the bank’s statement that the sale of a majority stake in First Caribbean was “only one way of supporting growth of our bank going forward,” a CIBC spokesman declined to answer what were the other ways CIBC intends to support FirstCaribbean’s growth going forward.
In its fiscal year ending October 31, 2020, the bank recorded a net loss of US$158.7 million, compared to a profit of US$171 million in 2019. The 2020 results were impacted by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $174.6 million.
CIBC, which is currently listed on the Barbados and T&T stock exchanges, has been trying to sell Barbados-based FirstCaribbean since 2015. The Canadian bank confirmed in December 2017, that it was is considering a potential stock market listing in the US, but announced in April 2018 that it was scrapping those plans.