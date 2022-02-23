CARIBBEAN residents travelling within the region are expected to experience an average 70 per cent saving on their roaming charges in the second to third quarters of 2022.
This was revealed by Kurleigh Prescod–vice president, South Caribbean, Cable and Wireless Communications (CWC), in Grenada yesterday at the signing of The Declaration of St George’s–Towards the Reducing Intra-Caricom Roaming Charges, by which CWC and Digicel have agreed to reduce the roaming costs.
Prescod said he was unable to outline what the new rates would be, as it would depend on the country.
“For each country there would be a specific rate, which would be communicated in the weeks to come. When we looked at the usage pattern, we anticipate customers having savings on average 70 per cent on their roaming charges,” Prescod said.
The Digicel Group’s director of government affairs, Kieran Mulvey, also said while he could not say what the new rates would be just yet, there would be significant savings.
“What I can say is that this new process is going to be very transparent and everyone is going to know what their data and calling charges are from upfront. Persons would not be hit with a huge roaming charges bill when they arrive back into the country, which has been many people’s experience,” Mulvey added.
Giving the feature address at the signing ceremony, Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell called for the elimination of roaming charges.
Mitchell, Caricom’s lead head of government responsible for Science and Technology in the Caricom Quasi Cabinet, said the declaration of St. George’s, which was signed, means that the regional body has partially achieved its objective. But Mitchell added there is still some work to be done as Caricom has not yet achieved its optimal position, which is the total elimination of roaming charges.
“The current unpredictable cost of mobile roaming deters Caricom citizens from using their mobile phones as they travel throughout the region. Therefore, citizens and policymakers welcome today’s declaration as it would make roaming charges more transparent, predictable and affordable within this single space.
“We firmly believe that this critical reduction in roaming charges will help drive digital commerce, regional integration and economic development, and will have an even greater impact when total elimination is achieved,” Mitchell remarked.
He explained that the roadmap for the Caricom Single ICT Space was approved by regional leaders at their summit in 2017 and it was envisaged that early adoption by governments would lead to accelerated and widespread use of ICT across all sectors.
“Progress has not been as fast as we would have liked, but this interim solution gives renewed impetus to our efforts to advance key aspects of the Single ICT Space.”
Grenada’s prime minister said both Digicel and C&W have agreed on an implementation timeframe between the second and third quarter of this year, giving consideration to the technical aspects of the implementation and the public awareness campaigns that must take place.
“Ideally, Caribbean leaders want to see the full elimination of roaming charges within the Caribbean Community and we will continue to push for this in the interest of our Caribbean people. However, regional Governments also understand that there are obligations on our part in terms of rationalising and simplifying the ICT regulatory environment to improve the ease of doing business in the sector and to reduce operational costs,” Mitchell highlighted.
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said data information and digital connectivity must be available, cheap and fast.
“We are already separated by the ocean. We are trying separately to deal through the building and air and sea bridges, but data bridges are absolutely critical and more so as a result of the pandemic,” Mottley said.
“We accept the first step of the journey is the commitment signed by the telecoms providers offering new roaming arrangements where the charges are substantially lower and capped at reasonable levels monthly commitments, which most Caricom citizens can easily and equally afford,” Mottley said.