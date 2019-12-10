Regulator fires back at TSTT

TENSIONS between the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) and the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (TSTT) heightened last week with TATT countering statements made by TSTT’s chief executive officer over the way it manages its business.
Questioned by the Express, after TSTT’s rollout of its 5G Fixed Wireles Access service last week at the Hyatt Regency, the company’s CEO, Dr Ronald Walcott, said: “I am making it known that I have a concern with the way in which TATT regulates its business.
“We are always challenging some of the decision making around spectrum and that is one of our concerns.
“I have said so publicly, so I have no qualms with that being repeated.”
TATT, responding to Walcott in a news release last week, said: “TATT wishes to inform all stakeholders that it has and continues to regulate the national spectrum resources in a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory manner and offers spectrum that can be made available to the operators for the provision of public telecommunications and broadcasting services.”
TATT recalled in October 2017, it received a request from TSTT for more spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band, with which it launched its 5G Fixed Wireless Access service.
“TATT considered this request as it would any other request received from an operator.
“TATT informed TSTT that its request for more spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band, could not be approved because TSTT already has the maximum amount of spectrum (50 MHz) that can be assigned to an operator.
“The maximum amount of spectrum per operator of 50 MHz is established as a rule in the Spectrum Plan for the Accommodation of Broadband Wireless Access Services, which can be found on TATT’s website.”
TATT said it had also blanked Digicel, which made a similar request.
“In February 2019 TATT considered a request from Digicel for temporary use of mobile spectrum in the 850 MHz band.
“TATT solicited comments from all stakeholders on the request made via a public notice.
“After due consideration of comments received, TATT decided not to approve this temporary assignment of spectrum, noting also that Digicel already has the maximum amount of spectrum that can be assigned to an operator in the 850 MHz band.”
TATT said in relation to Walcott’s reference about making the right spectrum available, TATT is unable to assign the preferred spectrum in the 700 MHz band to both mobile operators as TSTT currently operates a wireless pay TV service in that band.
“TATT has been in discussions with TSTT since the beginning of 2017 to migrate this service to different suitable spectrum, but failed to reach agreement with TSTT.
“TATT was left with no other choice but to notify TSTT that its 700 MHz licence used to provide the wireless pay TV service will not be renewed upon expiration on February 04, 2020.”
In April 2019, recognising that 700 MHz spectrum was not yet available, TATT offered new spectrum in the 1.7 GHz paired with 2.1 GHz bands for the provision of advanced mobile broadband services to both mobile operators.
“Only the other operator accepted this offer, applied for and was awarded spectrum accordingly.”
TATT said in September 2019 TSTT finally agreed to migrate from the 700 MHz band and this process is underway to be completed by February 4, 2020.
“TATT will then be able to offer the preferred 700 MHz spectrum to both mobile operators.
In the Express article, it was reported that TSTT last week did not launch the 5G mobile network week eagerly anticipated by millions of cellular phone and device users around the world, but a Fixed Wireless Access service.
Responding to questions from the Express what it would take to launch a 5G mobile network, Walcott said: “We would have to agree on spectrum with the regulator.
“This is a spectrum issue more than anything else. If we had the right spectrum and the right amount of spectrum, this is something that we can be talking about rolling out next year.
“I still plan to rollout mobile 5G but we need the right spectrum.”
TATT closed the Request For Proposals for advanced mobile data services on April 30, 2014, attracting six bidder who were interested in getting access to the 700MHz, 800MHz and 1900MHz spectrum bands, which would have led to earlier and more efficient rollout of 4G LTE.
Among the three bidders were TSTT, Digicel and Cable & Wireless Communication, the company that owns 49 per cent of TSTT.
TATT eventually awarded spectrum in the 700 MHz band, which many telecommunications experts view as most valuable, to Digital and Cable & Wireless, leading majority state-owned TSTT in the cold.