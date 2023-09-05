Regulatory clarity for crypto assets needed

THERE is an urgent need for regulatory clarity on crypto assets in this country, Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire has said.
“If you do not have clarity you will not be able to move forward you will not be able to promote the industry while having good investor protection. We need to do that very quickly,” Hilaire said.
“We have our commitments in other areas such as anti-money laundering, we need to be able to deal with that, we want to move on those areas and we also have a lot on international experience that we can draw on, so the time is now we think we should move very quickly to promote public education and to deal with this thing because in our view inaction is not an option,” he said.
Hilaire said this country’s current legislation does not deal with the issue “frontally”.
He made the comment yesterday as the Central Bank and the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission held a panel discussion titled “Considerations in Crypto Asset Regulation” at the Central Bank Auditorium.
Hilaire said a visit from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) technical assistance mission in April stated that this country’s legal and regulatory uncertainty may be limiting the development of business models connected to crypto assets. The IMF report will be published tomorrow.
Hilaire said there are three basic approaches regarding public policy on crypto assets that are usually adopted; banning it altogether, containing it so that it remains a niche activity, or regulating it.
“We think that there should be some regulation of the intermediaries in our Trinidad and Tobago space, we would opt for not banning, not containing per se, but really some targeted amendments and regulations as opposed to a big overall sweeping legislative reform. Why? Because we think they are still working things out and we want to maintain the flexibility to be able to move things forward because the animal I was talking about not only do we have to define it but it also changes shapes,” he said.
Hilaire said Central Bank hopes to be able to prepare a document for Finance Minister Colm Imbert “in its capacity as adviser on financial legislation” by next month.
“Our perspective is that we want to take in front before in front takes us,” he said.
Acting chief executive officer of the TTSEC Lystra Lucillio outlined the reforms needed to allow for investor protection where crypto assets were considered as securities.
“So what is the TTSEC doing? Well, first we have to understand what is going on within our sphere our arena so you will see coming up we will be launching some surveys as we want to get feedback from the public concerning it we want to understand are crypto assets actually acting like substitutes for some of the securities the regulated securities that we already have is it that persons are starting to take more of their investments funds and investing in these things,” Lucillio said.
“As the regulator what we are going to do we are going to launch impact assessment and that is where we are going to try to decide is there a problem, what is the problem what are the risks involved what are the pros and cons of it and also we will have to include the whole aspect AMLCFT (Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism) and the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) recommendations,” she said.
Lucillio said by the second quarter of next year the TTSEC intends to develop the regulatory framework.
Mark Perreira, the chief executive office of ZedLabs, a local fintech company, emphasised the importance of a regulatory environment that was supportive of fintech innovations in order to assure Trinidad and Tobago’s competitiveness in these areas.
Perreira said collaboration is key on addressing the issue.
To show the creativity and innovation in T&T, Perreira highlighted an non-fungible token by local artiste Nicholas Huggins.