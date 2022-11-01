Relationship between economic growth and energy consumption

MOST of us are aware of the importance of money and personal finances to ourselves and our families, both now and in the future. But too frequently, confusing terminology and difficult calculations keep the complicated world of banking hidden.

Financial consultant Philip Williams is the CEO and founder of Phil The Gap (PTG), a business that is passionate about working with customers to examine their present financial condition and assisting them in making the most of their money.

Williams is currently the assistant vice president of fixed income investments at one of the largest investment firms in T&T. Express Business conducted a Q&A with Williams, who discussed a more practical approach to managing your personal finances: