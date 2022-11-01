Relationship between economic growth and energy consumption

THE TRADITIONAL view of the economy of T&T as a small open one is that it cannot produce locally all that it needs to survive. So it uses the rents that remain in the country from the exploitation and export of its natural resource, petroleum, to import what it needs. Indeed, it is a plantation economy wherein the onshore economy is mostly about import, distribution and sales and other non-tradables. Hence, the short-term performance of the economy normally depends on externalities, like the prices of the petroleum products and also the level of the local production of these. We have seen the boom-bust economic phenomenon in action over time as the rents fluctuate. Still, energy exports have delivered to T&T a high-income economy.
As a producer of oil and gas, energy became the commodity exported by T&T, even in the production of petrochemicals, to provide the financial resources that sustained the economy. Hence, oil and gas—energy—to the economy of T&T and to many, seem similar to, say, rice or mobile phones or any such product for export to earn such financial resources; i.e. the part played by the use of energy in operating and growing the economy is scarcely noticed apart from being an expense to the population and subsidised by the Government.
However, there is a developing crisis due to carbon dioxide and other gases that are being placed in the atmosphere mainly by hydrocarbon usage. Further, as a country T&T is committed to the net-zero 2050 agreement when such usage should be tremendously reduced by the use of renewables.
Given that T&T’s petroleum resource is depleting and thus, its current production of exports based on hydrocarbons, the economic accent is being placed on how does the country to maintain its exports of petrochemicals, prolong the export of LNG and also diversify the onshore economy into the production of new exports. Hence there is talk about the production of hydrogen to take the place of natural gas as an input into methanol, ammonia etc, encouragement of the producers to continue exploration and the creation of a national innovation system to provide the onshore exports. Hence, consideration is being given by NGC to the implementation of renewables, solar, wind and even using waste heat of the existing generating plants to provide electricity to make the required hydrogen for Pt Lisas.
But surely there is something that T&T, we, are overlooking in the inevitable transformation of the economy as the petroleum resource depletes. Even with carbon sequestration the hydrocarbons should eventually lose their place of eminence in the production of energy. There is indeed the two way causality between energy consumption and economic growth. Energy consumption drives economic activity and its growth, which then stimulates a further increase in energy requirement and its consumption to support this growth, so stimulating additional growth and so on; a phenomenon which is very different from any other product—dual causality of energy!
Many years ago I read Prof John Foster’s paper, “From Simplistic to Complex Systems in Economics”, in which he defines an economy in the following terms:
“... when we say that an economic system is a complex adaptive system... it is a dissipative structure that transforms energy into work and converts information into knowledge, for the purpose of creating, maintaining and expanding the organised complexity of the system”.
Complexity in this context is defined as a system being whole in itself, as well as being a component part of some systems and oppositional to others—it is the connections that are forged between systems that permit the emergence of this complexity at higher levels of aggregation. Economic work is defined as the activities and labour necessary to maintain and improve the performance, even the survival, of the society.
Therefore, when Foster tells us that the economic system is dissipative and transforms energy into work he is saying that the operation and development of any economy acting as a single system or connected with others, depend on the overarching and increasing availability of energy to perform, to grow. Thus, the economic system uses energy to produce what it desires together with new growth which needs further energy inputs to support this growth.
To emphasise this; T&T exports energy but needs it also in its local economic activities in operating and growing. Therefore, the oncoming crisis is not only about the export of petroleum products, it also includes how do we adjust/reconfigure our energy supplies to keep the economy performing and growing?
This problem was dramatically brought to our attention when Russia stopped the flow of natural gas to Europe, which so disrupted the related economies that they reverted to the use of coal and are also concerned about the welfare of their populations given the upcoming winter. Further, growth estimates for the world for 2022 and even 2023 have been reduced given the concerns about energy supply.
It is enlightening to take a look at the growth of the use of energy as the world economies evolved over time. The world used 41,814 terawatt-hours (TWh) of energy in the year 1960, a usage which grew at an ever increasing rate to 176,431 TWh in 2021, with the world GDP increasing to almost ten times what it was in 1960. What is interesting about this growth is that the three major components were oil, gas and coal, all of which increased in step with the growth of global demand. Renewables made an appearance in 1980 at 154TWh and grew to 9,947 in 2021. Really, despite all the talk about climate change, destruction of the planet, little has taken place with respect to the reduction of the use of hydrocarbons. The result, as the UN has shown, is that greenhouse gases have reached record concentration in the atmosphere in 2021!
In T&T, the local growth in usage of energy was from 34TWh in 1965 to 171TWH in 2021 with virtually zero use of renewables over the years; of this electricity use increased from 3.02TWh in 1985 to 8.96TWh in 2021. However, it is estimated that because of digitisation, digitalisation in the digital economy in T&T, electricity use will grow by 50 per cent. However BP and Lightsource intend to build two solar plants of 92 and 20MW which are to supply some 0.05TWh of electricity. Still, the T&T government is going out for advice on a proposed transportation system, which given the advent of electric vehicles could mean that the buses etc could be electric.
The above statistics suggest that there is much talk about climate change and renewables but little implementation of renewables as a result. Further, very little is being said publicly by the T&T Government about how it intends to transform its local production/acquisition of energy to drive growth in the economy especially in the diversification of the onshore sector, the maintenance of its Pt Lisas chemical sector, transforming to a digital economy and also how it intends to meet the increasing demand for energy by the expected economic growth subsequently; the dual causality of energy and the economy.