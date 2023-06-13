Remote work revolution!

As the world shifts towards a more digital and remote working culture, companies are increasingly adopting a hybrid workforce model that combines traditional on-site work with remote work.
In this new paradigm, strategic performance management becomes more critical than ever before to ensure that the workforce remains engaged, productive, and committed to achieving the company’s goals.
Here are some strategies that companies can employ to manage their hybrid workforce effectively:
1. Establish clear performance expectations:
Companies need to set clear performance expectations for their employees, including measurable goals and objectives. This includes creating a performance management plan that outlines specific expectations for remote workers and on-site employees. The plan should also identify the necessary training and support needed to accomplish the goals.
2. Leverage technology:
With remote work on the rise, it is essential to invest in digital tools and platforms that help employees stay connected, collaborate, and perform at a high level. It is also useful to leverage analytic tools to monitor employee performance, identify areas of improvement, and track progress towards predefined goals.
3. Foster communication and collaboration:
Companies need to create an environment that fosters communication and collaboration among team members, regardless of their location. This includes regular check-ins, virtual team-building activities, and creating open lines of communication between employees.
4. Emphasise flexibility and autonomy:
As more employees work remotely, companies need to provide more flexibility when it comes to work hours, location, and how they manage their workloads. This means giving employees more autonomy to manage their own schedules, while still adhering to performance expectations set by the company.
5. Focus on results:
As opposed to simply tracking hours worked, companies should focus on tracking results and outcomes delivered by employees, regardless of location. This creates a performance-driven culture that rewards high achievers and helps identify areas for improvement. This is a big one for me!
Adopting these strategies will help companies build a high-performing hybrid workforce that is empowered to work effectively, efficiently and collaboratively, regardless of their location. By investing in strategic performance management, businesses can successfully embark on the remote work revolution while building a culture of excellence that drives results.
“The hybrid workplace is here to stay, whether you fully support the new remote working business environment, or you vehemently disagree with it and dearly want things to return to the pre-pandemic routines and working environments. Everyone longs for the pre-pandemic days. But those are historical days like water running under the bridge.
With ever-increasing new technology handling video and audio communication, data manipulation in a quantum cloud and personal experience with the new way of doing business, the question is no longer whether to allow remote work or not, but whether, how to make it work better in support of organisation’s goals. And work performance must be measured regardless if in the building or at the end of a wire outside the building from anywhere in the world” Joe De Carlo, Senior VP BSI.
