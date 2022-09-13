Remove taxes on bulletproof vests

The Estate Police Association is appealing to Finance Minister Colm Imbert to settle all State enterprises negotiations and remove all taxes and duties on bulletproof vests in the upcoming budget.
In a media release yesterday, EPA president Deryck Richardson said the association is of the view that it should be made compulsory for employers to provide bulletproof vests to all security industry officers.
He reminded that “the Occupational Health and Safety Act 88:08 Section 6 (c) General duties of the Employer, gives the responsibility to the employer to provide adequate and suitable protective clothing or devices of an approved standard to employees who in the course of employment are likely to be exposed to the risk of head, eye, ear hand or foot injury, injury from air contaminant or any other bodily injury and the provision of adequate instructions in the use of such protective clothing or devices”.
Richardson said, “We have taken the novel approach, which may seem to be a responsibility of the businesses to petition the Government to remove all taxes and duties on this critical piece of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and we acknowledge we have recourse to engage in legal proceedings against the employers which is time-consuming and expensive.
“The association believes that we have a responsibility to make this petition on behalf of these tax-paying citizens who are employed in already harsh and oppressive conditions and are operating in a high crime environment and are subject to the criminally intent members of society.”
He added that this measure removes the argument of affordability by the employers, enhances the EPA’s argument for the compulsory provision of bulletproof vests, and furthers the protection of its officers.
Richardson had last month lamented that the private security industry is low-paying and there are currently no provisions for annual leave, sick leave and other benefits for private security workers.
“Alarmingly, there were provisions for such in the 1994 sectorial order Security Industry which was signed by then PNM Labour Minister Kenneth Collis. This order included a clause for the provision of uniforms by the employer, however, the provisions for annual leave, sick leave, and the provisions for uniforms by the employer were taken out in 1995; the resultant effect is that security officers are not legally entitled to these critical provisions and many are being forced to pay for their uniforms,” he said then.
Richardson said there are employers in the industry who enjoy state contracts yet do not pay for sick leave and annual leave for their officers.
He noted that the Estate Police constables at the G4S security company had challenged the company to pay overtime after eight hours of work instead of after 12 hours but a Special Tribunal of the Industrial Court had ruled that estate constables are not workers under the Industrial Relations Act and, as such, are not covered by the Minimum Wage Act.