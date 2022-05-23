GUYANA’S Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday called on the private sector in Trinidad and Tobago to collaborate with its counterparts in the South American country to drive better trade and economic relations made possible by the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed by both governments on Sunday.
In a news release, PSC said it welcomed the signing of the MOU on Renewed and Enhanced Cooperation between the governments of Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.
The organisation said it recognises the commitment made by the leaders of both countries to collaborate in areas of trade and investment, agriculture and food security, security, energy, and infrastructure.
“Through its Council which represents the interest of 23 Business Services Organisations (BSOs), the PSC will be taking steps to engage the private sector in Trinidad and Tobago as well as the governments of both countries to establish a roadmap to move these commitments forward.
“We therefore call on the Trinidad and Tobago private sector to work towards enhanced trade and economic relations and fully collaborate with Guyana’s private sector and the government in a manner that will allow for a higher level of efficiency in areas of interest to both sides,” The PSC added.
It said it anticipates the establishment of the High-Level Bilateral Commission and looks forward to actively participating in the process towards execution of “this historic MOU.
“Further, the PSC commends the government of Guyana on its initiative to engage Caricom member states, through the just concluded Agri-Investment Forum, not just on matters regarding trade barriers but those affecting women & youth, regional transportation and food security,” the PSC said, making reference to the Caricom forum that ended on Saturday.
Last Tuesday, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) expressed its disagreement with the decision by Guyana to sign an MoU with Trinidad and Tobago on issues such as agriculture, energy and national security.
Expressing concern with what it said were non-tariff barriers to trade in place in T&T, the GCCI, which described itself as “the oldest and largest private-sector representation organisation in Guyana, said “it is our mandate to ensure that the concerns of the enterprises that have continuously expressed difficulties as it relates to doing business in and with Trinidad and Tobago are voiced.”
But in another statement on Sunday, the GCCI said it welcomed the public commitment by the T&T Government to work with the Government of Guyana to remove the non-tariff barriers.
GCCI described as “a step in the right direction” the decision by the two governments to establish a commission to work on the removal of the barriers.
“The Chamber would like to encourage its private sector colleagues in T&T to supports its Government in the work to remove the trade barriers,” said the GCCI, adding, “Such support would engender a relationship based on mutual respect and usher in a spirit of cooperation between the territories for the advancement of the regional agenda and private sector development.”