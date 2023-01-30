THE Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) is calling for immediate implementation of The Scrap Metal Bill 2022 and the restart of the industry, with a warning yesterday that the “thousands” currently out of income have been asked not to protest.
TTSIDA president, Allan Ferguson, said at a press conference yesterday that the need to reopen the industry couldn’t be exaggerated, as some 25,000 people had their income suddenly taken away and many struggled to buy food.
Ferguson said “thousands” were visiting and calling him and the TTSIDA for help but resources were thin and since the shutdown of the industry five months ago, members have received “no help” from the Government.
Speaking at Yzee Event Hall, Kelly Village, Caroni, Ferguson said many of those affected by the shutdown were “getting fed up” and he had to ask them not to take action such as blocking the nation’s roads.
“People are getting weary of the fight,” Ferguson said, later accusing the Government of having “hate” for poor people.
He said he has been asking the membership for “patience,” and that while people from all over T&T had been affected by the shutdown, some were now living in the nation’s dumps.
“Not one help did we receive from this Government after five months and we kept on getting nothing,” he said.
Ferguson said: “Some are saying, chief, let’s block all the roads in T&T,” but he has explained to them how this would affect others, such as senior citizens being taken to hospital.
“There may be a time they will not listen to me,” Ferguson said.
He later addressed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, Attorney General Reginald Armour and Energy Minister Stuart Young, stating, “God doh sleep.”
Ferguson has called for support from all other sectors, as well the various religious faiths, saying the issue was “not about scrap alone”.
“There will be a day poor people will gather and stop this injustice of the poor,” he said.
Ferguson said the Government was not taking care of people properly and “that is why we have so much crime”.
He said even if the industry was reopened “tomorrow,” 90 per cent of those who were affected wouldn’t be able to reenter and accused the Government of preparing to accommodate its “financiers” in the business.
The call on the Government to reopen the scrap metal business was endorsed by Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader, David Abdulah who said “nothing else would suffice”.
Speaking at yesterday’s conference, Abdulah said people had to be allowed to earn money and take care of themselves.
Also present was United National Congress (UNC) activist, Marsha Lorraine Walker, who said issues around the local industry were matters of the law and enforcement.
Walker said military weapons and uniforms were being seen used in crimes, however this has not led to the shutting down of the Army.