Reopen T&T to yachts

Yachts anchored at Small Boats in Chaguaramas

still waters: Yachts anchored at Small Boats in Chaguaramas. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

TWO foreign yacht owners are appealing to the Government to relax its border restrictions and allow the entry of international yachts, as the economy is losing out on thousands of foreign exchange.

Last Friday, the Yacht Services Association of Trinidad and Tobago (YSATT) urged government to reopen T&T to international yacht arrivals, as there have been no reported cases of Covid-19 infection or transmission among ‘yachties’ reported globally.

In a letter to the Express, Mark Haskins from the United States stated that for the past ten years he has been sailing to Trinidad and has relied on the excellent services provided to him by the skilled workers and world-class facilities in Chaguaramas.

“We spend an average of US$20,000 on boat work, supplies, dockage, eating, entertainment, and sightseeing.

Like us, a large community of cruising yachts spend months each year in Trinidad getting serviced, while their crews enjoy your beautiful country and the hospitality of your people. The economic loss of the infusion of foreign currency to Trinidad via the yachting industry has to be devastating.”

Haskins noted that in response to the pandemic, sailors could safely arrive with negative Covid tests, and quarantine upon arrival, as quarantining on board a boat in an unpopulated area such as Chacachacare or Scotland Bay, would be easy and safe.

“For many years, Trinidad has been a destination of choice for yachts arriving from foreign ports. Not being able to go to Trinidad is a loss to us as well as an economic loss to the yachting industry. We hope the citizens of Trinidad will support YSATT and urge the government to allow the entry of foreign yachts, with appropriate safely considerations,” Haskins said.

And, Dr. Karl Heinz Lung from Germany in his letter said that his yacht has been at the Peake’s boatyard in Chaguaramas, for nearly a year and he urgently wanted to come to Trinidad to get access to his catamaran.

“I support YSATT’s effort in trying to get the government to reopen the borders and I hope those in authority wake up soon,” Lung added.

The association in its statement last week Friday said a proposal for a safe reopening was submitted to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) last year and representatives also met with National Security Minister Stuart Young and Finance Minister Colm Imbert in June 2020.

Both ministers were sensitive to the plight of the industry and its many suffering labourers and gave assurances to revisit the situation, the association said, adding that to date it has been unable to secure any more meeting with the ministers.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Reopen T&T to yachts

Reopen T&T to yachts

TWO foreign yacht owners are appealing to the Government to relax its border restrictions an…

+2
Imbert: Teething problems ironed out

Imbert: Teething problems ironed out

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday that “most of the teething problems” associated with the rollout of the Asycuda Version Four 2.2.4 system have been resolved.

There had been complaints from shipping companies that the new system, meant to improve the process by which cargo is cleared at Customs and Excise, had instead crippled the process.

Flow opens South centre

Flow opens South centre

Internet access is no longer a luxury or an idle pursuit to follow mediocre social media content,” says Kurleigh Prescod, country manager, Flow Trinidad.

Speaking last Friday at the launch of a new Flow retail centre at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine, Prescod said internet access “is the unofficial public utility, a necessary for our routines, a must have for SMEs and other businesses, a connection for transactions and discussions that do not include finance. Connectivity is basically… life”.

Digicel+ in growth mode

Digicel+ in growth mode

DIGICEL Play, which is now Digicel+, has reached 100,000 customers in Trinidad and Tobago in just five years and it is meeting its profit target year on year.

Locals create laptop for school children

Locals create laptop for school children

Trinidad and Tobago has made history, having produced the first Caribbean-branded laptop through the San Fernando-based company, Mobile One Ltd.

The company, via its branded laptop, BOLT and its programme Laptop-4-Life, launched its initiative on December 4 on Facebook, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on education and students.

TSTT brings ‘cloud’ home

TSTT brings ‘cloud’ home

MAJORITY State-owned TSTT’s data centre is located in a deliberately nondescript building just behind the PriceSmart in Mausica.