Reopening decision after May 10

Paula Gopee-Scoon

 FLASHBACK: Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon 

TRADE Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon says a decision on the reopening of the economy would be announced after May 10, and would be based on the prevailing public health environment.

She was responding to a question in the Senate yesterday from UNC senator Wade Mark on whether the Government intended to facilitate the request of the T&T Chamber of Commerce for businesses to be reopened on a phased basis from May 4 (which the Chamber is denying).

“The current threat posed by COVID-19 is still a real one, even though the statistics on the rate of infection are encouraging and give room for optimism that we can return to a new state of normalcy in the not-too-distant future,” Gopee-Scoon said.

She said Government was working with all stakeholders including the business community in confronting the challenges faced by COVID-19.

On the issue of consultations on the reopening of the economy, Gopee-Scoon said there was a Committee on Business and Manufacturing co-chaired by herself, Rambharat and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, which also comprises the head of the Supermarkets Association, the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) and the chief executive of the T&T Chamber of Commerce.

“We have had several meetings, firstly to ensure that there would be the smooth operations of those businesses that provide essential services and goods and secondly to discuss the reopening of business,” she said.

She also pointed to the Road Map to Recovery team, which also has sub committees dealing the manufacturing and retailing industries and which has several members of the business community.

“So the discussions are real and we have the support of the business community. That is a fact,” she said.

