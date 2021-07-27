The T&T Chamber has joined with the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) and the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) to operate a mass vaccination site at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), which opened just over a week ago. It will continue to operate for 60 days or until all vaccines have been dispensed. The site, which originally utilised an appointment system, now also accommodates walk-ins to meet the demand.
The NAPA site is just one of five mass vaccination sites that were identified to be part of the Public-Private Partnership which includes several private sector Business Service Organisations (BSO) and the Ministry of Health. The use of mass vaccination sites is necessary to complement the conventional health centre sites and achieve rapid vaccinations to curb the spread of the virus. Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh noted at a press conference on the Public-Private Partnership held at the NAPA Mass Vaccination Site on July 23, that in order for us to safely reopen schools and businesses, we need to increase vaccinations, and this was the main reason he reached out to the private sector.
Delivering vaccines is a major undertaking and perhaps moreso for business organisations. But it is something that we consider essential to a safe reopening of the economy as soon as possible. We also believe that this collaboration with the Ministry has presented the opportunity for the Government, through the Ministry of Health, to work closely with the entire private sector. The collaboration stands testament to what can be achieved if we of the Private Sector and the Government bring our strengths together towards the goal of making Trinidad and Tobago a better place.
To get the site up and running required a diverse range of expertise, and was only made possible through partnerships with both health care and non-health experts to address all aspects of vaccine delivery. The three lead business development organisations named above were able to draw on the strength of their networks to get invaluable advice and assistance. The Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association responded to the call very early, giving freely of their professional knowledge to help us make the venue properly compliant. So did a range of other professionals—from security to health and safety to events management.
The Sinopharm vaccines were given at no cost by the Government from the latest shipment to arrive in the country. The vaccination site is observing all protocols consistent with the Ministry of Health’s regulations and practice. In fact, every person who is administering the vaccines, whether a doctor or other medical professional, was required to attend specific training by the Ministry of Health before their voluntary work was accepted.
Out of the understanding of public needs, we have ensured that the process to get your vaccine is straightforward and comfortable, whether or not you have an appointment. However, we encourage making an appointment to ensure more timely service.
Individual appointments may be made via our online portal vaccinate.org.tt, accessible by computer, phone or tablet. Follow all instructions carefully when filling out the online form.
Once you have completed filling out the bio-data, a copy of the form will be auto-generated and sent to you via e-mail. You must bring this form with you when you arrive for your appointment, along with the same type of ID you entered online.
At the site, you will be asked some pre-vaccination screening questions. All information collected is highly confidential and will be shared only with the Ministry of Health as a matter of record. Before you receive your shot, your information will be assessed and provided you qualify (as most people do) you will be administered the vaccination. You are then placed in an observation area for about 15 minutes to minimise any possible risk of an adverse reaction. However in the unlikely event that this occurs, an ambulance with paramedics is on standby to take you to emergency care. Providing all goes well as expected, your form is completed and you will be required to return to the same venue for your second dose.
It is heartening to see that several countries globally are slowly restarting their economies after almost two years lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. Locally, the private sector, just like the general population, is eager for reopening safely. However, in the same vein as those other countries, successfully restarting the economy will largely hinge on a vaccinated population of at least 70 per cent.
The T&T Chamber, AMCHAM and the TTCSI are aware of the risks—both health and economic—that an unvaccinated population can pose to our country. We are undertaking this initiative as we believe that we have a responsibility to do our part in the effort to vaccinate the country and to ensure that businesses and their employees have access to vaccines. It is our hope that, over the next two months, enough of our population will be vaccinated so we achieve herd immunity.
The fact of the matter is that it is now a race against time to stem vulnerability to the virus even as we prepare for the possibility of the Delta variant reaching our shores. Vaccine hesitancy will only delay a return to more normal life—and in a worst case scenario could cost lives.
Get vaccinated. Book your appointment at vaccinate.org.tt or simply walk into NAPA.