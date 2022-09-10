Report laid in Parliament

Access to confidential data has blocked legislation from being passed for the National Statistical Institute of Trinidad and Tobago (NSITT).
Such legislation requires a special majority and the Government has been unable to get a special majority in Parliament because of it’s requirement for access to confidential data.
This has been identified as “the primary barrier for its implementation”.
And as it stands, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) is hamstrung by staff shortages and funding.
An enquiry into the efficiency and effectiveness of the Central Statistical Office (CSO), which was laid in Parliament last Friday, noted that one of the more noteworthy proposed changes that could occur in the transition from the CSO to the NSITT “is the ability of the new organisation to access confidential data, a power not previously assigned”.
“This issue was identified as being the major impediment to the realisation of the transition,” the report said.
“Due to the fact that the NSITT would be empowered to collect confidential data from public and private entities, a special majority in Parliament was necessary to pass the legislation.
This was identified as the primary barrier to the realisation of the transition from the CSO to the NSITT. Following the lapse of the Bill at the close of the 11th Parliament, the advice of the Attorney General was sought on the matter, following which the decision would be considered by Cabinet,” it noted.
The report noted that the Ministry of Planning and Development proposed the removal of the special majority requirement to facilitate easier passage of the National Statistical Institute Bill, 2018.
It noted that while it is aware of the benefits of the transition to the NSITT, the removal of the special majority, without due consideration for its initial imposition, may be regarded as an arbitrary undertaking which the Ministry must bear in mind.
“The Committee advises that the CSO prioritise the employment of professional statistical staff in the short-term as barring the transition to the NSITT, this would have a significant improvement on the productive capacity of the organisation,” it said.
It noted that given that high quality, independent and official statistics are needed to support development, the role of a national statistical system is recognised.
At present, the CSO’s data is used in budget planning and for trade information.
It observed that, to effectively fulfil its mandate the NSITT will require a strong legal basis, institutional coordination and common framework of standards.
Poor data
It noted that CSO had poor data with regard to the economy and Covid-19.
“The relevance of CSO data for informing future policy in relation to the Vision 2030 report in particular, is circumspect since the data for debt to GDP ratio in 2016 and poverty statistics in 2011 was outdated,” it said.
“The CSO acknowledged that the Covid-19 pandemic had revealed a need for proactivity in the production of non-core datasets, yet, the collection of Covid-19 specific data was not undertaken due to the fact that no such requests were made by any of CSO’s key stakeholders,” it said.
The report noted that data collection during Covid-19 pandemic was stymied as a result of the restrictions imposed.
“The impact of Covid-19 however, also led to several improvisations needing to be made including the use of internationally recognised methods for alternative sources of data and data imputation, introduction of remote work arrangements, employment of additional field staff and consideration by the CSO to be more flexible and responsive in the production of non-core data sets.
“Due to the restrictions and subsequent lockdown measures, the collection of price data was specifically affected such that indices of retail prices and inflation were up to date only until November 2021. In a bid to manage the lack of data, internationally recommended techniques to impute for missing prices were utilised as an interim measure.
However, the entity did highlight other efforts to navigate the barriers to physical access, these measures included: Liaising with retailers to collect archived digital price data; electronic distribution of price collection sheets and use of online price data; and Resumption of data collection upon the lifting of restrictions,” it added.
It noted that the pandemic restrictions also affected the ability to collect household data for the Continuous Sample Survey of Population (CSSP) of which labour force characteristics were a key component.
“A revised survey was scheduled for July 2022 but preliminary unemployment data was accessible through the results of the Rapid Response Survey undertaken with the UN Resident Coordinator.
In order to return the dissemination of unemployment specific data for first quarter 2022 to schedule by end of June 2022, additional staff inclusive of short term contract field staff were recruited,” it said.
It observed that despite efforts to return the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MIC-S) to its scheduled timeline amidst the delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Planning and Development in conjunction with the CSO had no formal policy to guide the undertaking of the survey by CSO staff and respondents.
“CSO’s standards for meeting principles of objectivity, reliability and accountability were duly noted but more explanation is required regarding the organisation’s approach to data analysis and survey implementation and design.
The Committee commends the CSO’s efforts to institute peer review arrangements with regional and international partners as a means of attaining quality standards in its data analysis designs and approach,” it said.
It said it was imperative that the CSO give more consideration to directing resources to future endeavours and finding innovative solutions to overcome these obstacles.
“Whilst the capacity constraints associated with the range of data sets produced by the CSO is noted, this must be balanced against the need to obtain data on prevailing issues or trends which have an impact on society. Due to the lack of ‘longitudinal’ data over the period, a preliminary overview of Covid-19’s effect on the socio-economic landscape of Trinidad and Tobago could not have been accurately determined,” it said.
More workers needed
At present, the CSO is constrained by human resources and funding.
“The decision to collect specific categories of data is often the result of a policy directive based on governance criteria and is often limited in scope due to staff and resource limitations,” it said.
“The CSO had actively acknowledged its shortcomings and was making concerted efforts to improve its productive capacity through ICT enhancements, website upgrades and observance of international standards to make data transparent, consistent and accessible,” the report said.
It said that due to the absence of more forceful measures to penalise non-compliance, the CSO was reliant on a persuasive and conciliatory approach to access data from its stakeholders.
It noted that the cost of conducting surveys to obtain primary data was an expensive undertaking hence the preference for use of administrative data.
“However, this authority cannot be granted without the transition to the NSITT; and the NSITT would provide for an improved organisational structure, opportunities for staff training and capacity building and enhanced authority to collect data but is hindered by the special majority required in Parliament to pass the legislation,” it said.
The committee was chaired by Hazel Thompson-Ahye and included vice-chair, Marvin Gonzales, Keith Scotland, Dinesh Rambally, Terrence Deyalsingh, Jayanti Lutchmedial, Hassel Bacchus and Laurence Hislop.