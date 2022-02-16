REPUBLIC Bank Ltd has terminated its return-to-work Covid-19 policy, due to overall staff vaccination, which now stands at almost 92 per cent.
Mandatory PCR testing was implemented by the bank on September 6 for unvaccinated staff to mitigate the spread of Covid.
In a news release yesterday, the Republic Bank said the policy was terminated last Friday, as a result of the exceptional response by employees between the launch of the policy in September 2021 and its termination on February 11.
It noted that the overall staff vaccination level had increased from 51 per cent to almost 92 per cent.
“The remarkable response of the bank’s staff to the various initiatives that were launched can be attributed to their sense of responsibility to each other and the wider community. The bank remains truly grateful for their commitment to the organisation and country,” the release said.
Although the overall policy has been terminated, various aspects of the policy have been extracted and included in the bank’s other systems and procedures including its health and safety guidelines, human resource policies and vendor management guidelines.
Coming out of this development, the bank engaged the Banking, Insurance and General Workers’ Union (BIGWU) and the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) to amicably and bilaterally resolve residual issues that arose because of the policy.
The bank said it remains committed to maintaining a safe workplace for all employees.
BIGWU had taken the bank to the Industrial Court over the policy.
However, in a letter to BIGWU’s vice-president Jason Brown on Monday, Republic Bank called on the union to reconsider its decision, and remove the matters from the court at this time.
The letter further suggested that parties engage with a view to amicably resolving the two residual issues—namely, the union’s request to have warning notices rescinded and removed from the personnel files of those who objected to the policy, along with the reimbursement of the money spent by staff for PCR tests over the life of the policy.
In response to the bank’s letter, Brown said it is unfortunate such sentiments could not have prevailed prior to the effecting of a policy which translated into emotional and financial hardship for so many.
Brown said about 250 employees remain unvaccinated.
However, he said the union is always willing to engage in meaningful consultation and will, therefore, seek accommodation at its next scheduled negotiations meeting tomorrow to begin some preliminary discussion.