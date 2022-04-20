Express Business Filler #1

PRESIDENT and chief executive officer of Port of Spain-headquartered, Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), Nigel Baptiste, said yesterday while the size of his financial institution has shielded it from the direct negative consequences of de-risking by correspondent banks, it is not immune to its impact.

“Throughout the Caribbean our clients and my colleagues in the various countries lament the adverse effect of the loss or lack of financial access on the conduct of regular daily transactions,” he told the roundtable discussion on De-Risking and Correspondent Banking that was co-chaired by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and United States Congresswoman Maxine Waters, the chair of the US House Committee on Financial Services, and.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley several Caribbean Community (Caricom) leaders and Baptiste, whose RHFL has interests throughout the region, said even where financial institutions “such as ourselves have not loss access with our correspondent banks, we have had to self-regulate and in so doing restrict access to our network by many individuals most of whom tend to fall into the marginalised communities in our society.

“This is unfortunate, but necessary because financial institutions in the Caribbean are presented with no choice. We either de-risk our clients or be de-risk ourselves,” Baptiste said.

He said he hopes the roundtable initiative would become the “next step in making the objective of financial inclusivity a reality. Our view is that we are all stronger together. The collective is more powerful if we each individually are strengthened,” he said, hoping for a “highly productive discussion” at the event.

“But more importantly I am looking forward to concrete actions being agreed upon to achieve our mutual objective,” he said adding that the Republic group is committed “to such a reality and we look forward to playing our part to make it happen”.

Over the past several years, most Caribbean governments and banks have seen a steady decline in correspondent banking relationships as institutions across the world deem the region as too small to be profitable due to high compliance costs and the perception that the region is a high-risk jurisdiction.

