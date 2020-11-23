Eye on the Economy

REPUBLIC Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) is scheduled to hand over US$500,000 (TT$3.39 million) in donated medical supplies to the Ministry of Health this morning.

Included in the medical supplies are ventilators, personal protective equipment and testing kits.

In a statement yesterday, the region’s largest commercial bank said the donation will supplement nationwide efforts to help treat patients and promote well-being.

On April 1, RFHL announced that the group would be making a contribution of the equivalent of US$2 million, collectively across all of the territories in which it operates: Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Guyana, Barbados, Ghana, Suriname, Cayman Islands, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, St Maarten, Anguilla and Dominica.

Of the US$2 million, US$750,000 was contributed to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to help aid in the fight against Covid-19, with US$500,000.00 going to the Ministry of Health, as well as a donation of 25,000 masks.

In making the announcement, RFHL president Nigel Baptiste said: “The full extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding before our eyes is epochal. While the group is committed to helping our clients survive the economic impact, there is so much more that is needed to be done at the society level. No country is immune from this virus and, given our preference for open economies, we all must be interested in what happens elsewhere. Management of this virus requires global collective responsibility.”

The pledge of the equivalent of US$2 million across all its territories falls under the bank’s Power to Make a Difference programme, and is being specifically targeted to address some of the key immediate requirements in the fight against Covid-19.

