ADJACENT to the country’s capital city, to the east of Port of Spain, lies an area that some have classified as a hotspot: from the hills of Laventille at its top; through Beetham Gardens in the middle and Sea Lots at its south.

It’s an area usually classified with high crime rates and unemployment.

Fourteen years ago, a company of the same name—the East Port of Spain Development Company (EPOS), was set up to regenerate the area.