REPUBLIC Bank said yesterday that it was giving its customers until January 31, 2022 to bring in their cotton notes in denominations of $1, $5, $10, $20 and $50.
Republic Bank, the largest commercial bank in T&T, made the announcement yesterday in a news release that noted that the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) has advised that only the new polymer banknotes will be accepted as legal tender in Trinidad and Tobago as of January 1, 2022.
“While the old cotton notes will no longer be legal tender after December 31, 2021, Republic Bank recognises that some commercial customers may be uncertain as to when they should discontinue accepting the old notes and that some personal customers may inadvertently still have old notes in their possession on December 31, 2021,” Republic Bank said.
The bank said that in order to minimise any stress during this busy period, “the Bank advises that it will redeem for value old cotton notes from our existing clients for ONE month after December 31, 2021, that is, January 31, 2022.”
Republic Bank said that its customers can deposit these notes through any of the Bank’s traditional channels – branch, ATM and/or night safe.
The bank stressed that this accommodation will only be available to its banking customers.
In a statement last Wednesday, Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) said that from December 15, supermarkets would not be accepting cotton notes.
SATT said that pursuant to the demonetisation of the $1, $5, $10, $20 and $50 cotton notes and $50 cotton notes by the end of 2021, its member stores will no longer be accepting these notes after December 15, 2021.
SATT described the decision is “regrettable”. However, it was told that financial institutions are reluctant to provide any guarantees of fidelity during the transition process, as well as their proposed lock-off dates for acceptance.
“In such circumstances in such a short turnaround period without transition, we encourage customers and shoppers to take advantage of the period up to Wednesday, December 15, to transact your notes in store or deposit them accordingly,” the association said.