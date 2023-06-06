Republic reaches 25% of renewable financing target

REPUBLIC Financial Holdings Ltd says it has so far achieved 25 per cent of its US$200 million target of financing activities related to renewable energy, climate resilience and adaptation.
Speaking on day two of the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2023 Caribbean Sustainability Conference at the Hyatt Regency yesterday, group vice-president Richard Sammy said their current renewable energy portfolio is US$51 million.
In 2021, the group signalled its intention to lend and invest US$200 million by 2025 to support actions that would help achieve major climate finance goals.
These goals, the group noted, will be achieved by activities such as lending and investment for loans that enable the sale of electric and hybrid cars, loans that are aligned to the promotion of clean fuels, renewable energy and technology, that contributes to an improvement in energy efficiency and construction loans that deploy climate-resilient technologies.
Sammy said in addition to providing capital financing, the group provides technical assistance through technocrats and subject matter experts in the form of direct involvement and through public-private partnerships.
Earlier in his presentation, he noted the high cost of electricity in the region, despite the Caribbean being “blessed” with an abundance of high-potential renewable resources, which he said remained largely untapped.
He said the region can substantially reduce its dependence on imported fuel by leveraging solar, wind, geothermal and hydroelectric energy resources among others.
“This fact may lead to those unfamiliar with the region’s challenges to ask why, given the high potential, has the Caribbean been slow to adopt renewables? Well, there are many reasons for a regionally challenged large-scale uptake. Cost remains a critical factor to access technology, legislative and regulatory frameworks, absence of skilled labour and in my opinion, most of all, understanding the share will, apart from the economic business case, has to make sense and has to be driven by all of us,” Sammy said.
He stressed that countries in the Caribbean cannot escape the modernisation requirements and the global influence of sustainability.
Sammy said through Republic’s commitment to global corporate social responsibility, in October 2020 the group became the first signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking in the English-speaking Caribbean.
To reinforce the group’s commitment, he said Republic Bank has embarked upon aligning its brands, operations and group lending portfolios towards achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.