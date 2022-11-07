Chairman of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL), Vincent Pereira, announced yesterday that the Port of Spain-headquartered regional bank reported profit attributable to equity holders of $1.526 billion for the year ended September 30, 2022.
That represents an increase of $218 million or 16.7 per cent over the 2021 reported profits of $1.308 billion.
The 2022 profit number is $55 million or 3.5 per cent below the 2019 reported profits of $1.581 billion.
In a news release yesterday, the bank said its performance for the 2022 financial year reflects the impact of the Group’s expansion, revenue diversification and cost management strategies, the uptick in economic activity as well as the increase in yields in the US-dollar denominated financial instruments held across the Group.
In announcing the results Pereira said, “Over the past financial year, the countries in which RFHL operates continued to relax their Covid-19 protocols. Borders and schools were re-opened, restrictions on gatherings and public mask mandates were removed and almost all commercial activities resumed.
“The resulting resurgence of economic activity, especially in the tourism-dependent economies, augured well for the Group. Throughout this period RFHL continued to serve its stakeholders, providing support to our customers as they navigated new challenges to their business model. We also worked to improve the customer experience through increased investment in our digital offerings.”
Pereira said that during 2022, RFHL strengthened its sustainability focus, adding capacity and execution capability to the group through the creation of an Office of Sustainability.
“Additionally, through our group flagship Power to Make a Difference Programme we are forging new, valued partnerships with NGOs and groups whose specific focus aligns to the pillars of our sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) effort. By continuing our focus on responsible banking and sustainability, our goal is to actively shape a more sustainable future for all,” said Pereira.
RFHL’s board of directors declared a final dividend of $3.45 (2021: $3) per share, which brings the total dividend to $735.8 million or $4.50 (2021: $4) per share for the fiscal year.
That is an increase of 12.5 per cent in total dividend payment over 2021, and in line with the 2019 dividend payment.
At the closing share price of $140.01 of September 30, 2022, the $4.50 per share dividend represents a dividend yield of 3.21 per cent (2021: 2.93 per cent).
The final dividend will be paid on December 1, 2022, to all shareholders of record on November 17, 2022.
“Within an environment that presented both challenges and uncertainty the Group has delivered a good performance for the year ending September 30, 2022. This success could not have been realised without the talented, resilient and dedicated staff across each of the 14 countries in which we operate. For their continued high level of commitment, and their dedication to our customers, I am truly grateful,” Pereira concluded.