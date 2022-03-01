Republic’s Endcash focusing on merchants

IT’S been one year since Republic Bank launched its digital wallet, Endcash.
The goal of the app is, as the name says, to end cash.
Endcash is a mobile wallet-social media hybrid that merchants and consumers can access instantly by downloading the app from either the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store or accessing via the bank’s website.
As long as you have a smartphone, you can use the app, even if you don’t bank with Republic.
The response of the public to the digital wallet?
“Good,” says Denyse Ramnarine, Republic’s general manager, electronic channels and payments.
She said the app has been popular with small businesses.
“Businesses that may not have the wherewithal to have an established store or have a website or have a point-of-sale device at their place of business. The uptake with those merchants has been quite good, because it’s a low cost alternative to doing electronic payments. So that has been very good. And it aligns with the purpose of the platform to end cash. So our focus has really been on those small merchants who primarily transact in cash and to get them transitioned away from that,” she told Express Business in an interview last week.
Without quantifying the downloads or how many customers use the app, she said “there are tens of thousands of users on the platform now”.
“It’s a new product. But the users have been quite excited by it, especially with what we call P2P (person-to-person) transactions,” she said.
With Endcash, consumers have the ability to load their mobile wallets with any VISA or MasterCard-branded card. Once the consumer’s wallet is loaded, they can exchange digital funds with participating merchants as payment for goods and/or services, via the scanning of a QR code or via payment requests.
Consumers can also send these funds to other users instantly or to make P2P transfers to their friends’ and family’s wallets. The application will also facilitate Business to Customer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B) payments.
Because of the social media aspect, consumers can also review businesses and share their payments and experiences on their newsfeed.
Merchants can use the platform to communicate directly with their customers and post promotions, updates, and more on their Endcash newsfeed.
They can also use the social media platform to display their products and request payments from customers. In addition, merchants can pay other merchants for their products and services via the B2B feature.
So how does the Bank engage and onboard people to use the app?
“It’s been more going out and reaching out to merchants to show them the product. There’s a promotion campaign that we’ll be launching soon. Right now we have a team of people going out and approaching these small merchants who might be small businesses themselves, like food vendors around the Savannah or the Crossings, to actually show them the app and show them how it works,” she explained.
“The focus really is on the smaller and less established merchants. I would say people who know don’t necessarily have a shopfront. It’s less so on the larger or more established merchants like big food chains or big supermarkets or things like that.
“I expect that as the user side kind of takes off, the expectation for use of the product grows with the users that, you know, it may naturally feed up to those merchants. But those are not the ones we’re targeting because they’re already serviced by electronic payment means. They have websites, they have point of sale devices, that kind of stuff,” Ramnarine said.
Young target
The fact that consumers can share reviews and comments on every transaction potentially makes Endcash attractive to the Gen Z (18-21 years old) consumers and Gen Y (22-37 years old) customers.
“These consumers want to use their mobile, smart devices for multiple purposes, not only for talking, texting, surfing the “net”, but also as a payment instrument. This reduces the consumption of paper (some are environmentally conscious) and it eliminates the need to walk with a bulky wallet, thereby minimising their security risk. Merchants want to enhance their customers’ experience and create a frictionless check-out/payment process,” former executive director Derwin Howell said at the March 5, 2021 launch last year.
“The Bank needs to be able to respond to the needs of the market, especially the younger generational cohorts, in order to secure the Bank’s survival and competitive advantage as these cohorts will become the main revenue streams of the future. Covid-19 took a toll on our local businesses, this is also revealed that a new and innovative approach was needed to transact business virtually,” he had said.
So what actually is their growth projection?
Republic is not keen on sharing their targets.
Instead, Ramnarine opted to share the bank’s approach.
“It’s kind of like a chicken and egg? Do you try to build the user base first? Or do you try to build the merchant base first? Because users may not be convinced that they have a place to go to use it. And merchants can say, no one is asking for it, why do I use it? Our focus has been, we do have a healthy user base for where we are, so our focus is building the merchant base to get much broader. There are several hundred merchants on the platform now and we want it to grow much larger,” she said.
Ramnarine is cognisant that the future would rely heavily on digital wallets.
It’s for this reason, the bank, unlike the other commercial banks, facilitates the purchase of cryptocurrency.
She said the risk, however, is borne by the customer and not the bank.
She described it as “facilitating but with the usual due diligence that we have on any other type of transaction.”
Last week, the Central Bank said it would make a decision on a pilot Central Bank Digital Currency by mid-year.
Ramnarine is not daunted by the competition.
She said Republic has a very strong footing compared to other digital wallets right now.
“And we expect that to grow. We are seeing across the Caribbean wallets being introduced by private companies and government-backed programmes.
If we get to that here in T&T, it’s a good opportunity for our wallet to adopt that. Right now we are only using TT dollars on the wallet but if the Central Bank introduced some CBDC currency it would be an opportunity for us to expand the wallet and do transactions on that as well,” she said.