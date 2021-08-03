REPUBLIC Financial Holdings Ld (RFHL) yesterday announced that the regional financial institution recorded profit attributable to its equity holders for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 that increased by 33.8 per cent over the same period of the last financial year.
The group, which is headquartered in Port of Spain, reported that its profit for the period October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 was $1.036 billion.
That represents an increase of $261.6 million or 33.8 per cent over the $774.3 million reported in the corresponding period of the last financial year, the banking group said in a statement.
The banking group said the improved results reflect the impact of its acquisition of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) operations of Scotiabank in June 2020, but also lower provisions for loan losses and general improvement in operating profitability in Ghana and Cayman National Corporation.
“These positive developments were partially offset by a reduction in net interest margins, fees and commission income across the group. Lower interest rates, fees and commissions reflect the group’s decision to maintain many of the concessions granted to our customers at the inception of the pandemic,” RFHL said.
RFHL’s chairman, Vincent Pereira, in announcing third quarter profits yesterday, said: “The uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact the economies in which the Republic Financial Holdings Ltd group operate.
“Vaccination programmes commenced in many countries, but re-openings and recovery of tourist arrivals remained gradual and at times interrupted by rising Covid-19 cases.
“The group continues to support its customers, communities and staff, through concessions on loan payments, interest rates and fees, increased business support, donations of medical and educational supplies and the rollout of a staff vaccination programme.”
Total assets of the group stood at $108.3 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $2.9 billion or 2.8 per cent over the total assets at June 2020. That represents a 3.7 per cent growth in loans and advances and a 9.9 per cent growth in investments funded by the growth in customer deposits across most subsidiaries.
Pereira concluded, “Despite uncertainty over the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are confident that the group is well positioned to continue supporting the recovery efforts of the economies in which we operate.”