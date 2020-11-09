Republic’s profits plunge 43%

NEW chairman of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL), Vincent Pereira, yesterday announced that profits attributable to the shareholders of the parent declined by 42.8 per cent for the year ended September 30, 2020.
The region’s largest indigenous bank reported profits attributable to its shareholders of $904.1 million for its 2020 financial year, a decrease of $677.1 million compared with the profit of $1.58 billion reported in the 2019 financial year.
In announcing the results, Pereira said, “These results are creditable despite reflecting the negative impact of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), mainly through decreased economic activity, lower margins due to reduced interest rates, waiver of fees and commissions under the Covid-19 relief initiatives, increased provisioning to cover potential future losses on the loan and investments portfolios, and impairment of the remaining goodwill held in our Barbados subsidiary.”
Pereira added RFHL’s total assets stood at $104.3 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $16.8 billion or 19.2 per cent over that of the prior year.
Uncertainty over Covid
“This increase was, in the main, due to the acquisition of Scotiabank’s banking operations in St Maarten and the Eastern Caribbean (Anguilla, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines) on November 1, 2019 which added $12.7 billion and the acquisition of Scotiabank’s operations in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) on June 1, 2020 which added a further $3.1 billion to the group’s asset base.
“We are very pleased to welcome our new staff members and clients to the Republic family.”
In a statement yesterday, RFHL said the bank’s board of directors has declared a final dividend of $2.10 (2019: $3.25), which brings the total dividend to $439.8 million or $2.70 per share for the fiscal year (2019: $4.50).
RFHL said, “This represents a decrease of 40 per cent in total dividend payment, reflective of the decrease in profitability in the current fiscal year. The combination of this dividend and the increase in the share price of $20.20 during the year, equates to a total shareholder return for the year of 18.5 per cent. The final dividend will be paid on December 1, 2020 to all shareholders of record on November 18, 2020.” Pereira concluded, “While there continues to be uncertainty over the future direction and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are confident that the group’s strong capital base, diverse geographic footprint and robust governance culture leave it well positioned to support the recovery efforts of the economies within which we operate. “We continue to be responsive to the evolving needs of our customers and clients, provide safe working conditions for our employees and support the communities we serve. I thank my fellow directors, committed staff and faithful customers for their dedication over the past year.”
RFHL, the holding company of Republic Bank, has its headquarters in Port of Spain and operates in 13 other countries; 12 in the Caribbean and one in Africa—Ghana.
The financial holding company holds assets equal to US$15.4 billion.