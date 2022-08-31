In a news release issued by one of its Cayman subsidiaries, Republic said Cayman National Bank Ltd (CNB) will acquire by way of merger, the banking operations of Republic Bank (Cayman), subject to all regulatory approvals.
Republic said, in addition, the securities operations of Republic Bank Cayman will also be merged into the operations of Cayman National Securities Ltd (CNS). CNB and CNS will be the remaining entities following the mergers.
CNB, CNS, and RBKY are all indirectly owned by Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL). The merger of these entities rationalises operations in the Cayman Islands and creates efficiencies, with no loss of service to clients or displacement of staff.
All Caymanians at RBKY will continue to be employed within the Cayman National Group following the completion of the mergers, the news release said.
RFHL President Nigel Baptiste said: “The merger of Republic Bank (Cayman) into the Cayman National Corporation Group, brings the RFHL Group one step closer to streamlining our operations in the Cayman Islands. This move will enable the RFHL Group to enhance the experience of the existing clients of Republic Bank (Cayman) Ltd by providing access to a wider array of products and services, and eliminating some of the duplication that currently exists across both entities.”
Stuart Dack, CEO of CNC, said, “We believe this transaction will add great value to the Cayman National Corporation Group and look forward to welcoming both the Republic Bank Cayman clients and its staff.”
Republic Bank Cayman will communicate further information about the proposed transition directly to its clients in the coming weeks. Subject to regulatory approvals, once the merger is completed, an announcement will be provided, the T&T bank said.
Republic completed the acquisition of 74.99 per cent of the issued shares in Cayman National Corporation, the holding company for the Cayman National Bank, in March 2019.
The Port of Spain-based financial institution purchased 31,754,242 at an offer price of US$6.25 per share for a total consideration of US$198,474,012.50.
In its September 14, 2018 offer, Republic proposed to acquire between 51 and 74.99 per cent of the holding company of the Cayman bank. The subscriptions of the shareholders of the holding company resulted in Republic acquiring 74.99 per cent of the Cayman National Corporation.
Asked in an interview on October 3, 2018, what factors would determine how many shares of the Cayman National Bank Republic ended up, Baptiste said: “The main concern from shareholders is no doubt the national symbol that the Cayman Bank/Group represents and that sentiment is, I believe what will determine the willingness of shareholders to sell.
“Our offer is a very good one but price is not always the sole determinant of these types of decisions. For our part, we believe that our track record re similar acquisitions in other territories is the best illustration of the fact that this Bank will not lose its national identity nor will there be any diminution in the role that it will play in the development of the Cayman economy.
“Those are two of the reasons that we were attracted to this operation and it will be our intention to preserve both while enhancing how the bank/group plays its role.”
In the interview, Baptiste said the acquisition of the Cayman bank would be immediately accretive to Republic’s earnings, by as much as $0.50 a share depending on what percentage of the Cayman bank Republic was able to acquire.
In its financial year ending September 30, 2021, Cayman Islands represented the second largest source of after-tax profit for the banking group. Cayman Islands generated $219.6 million in profit in after-tax profit, accounting for 15.2 per cent of Republic’s after-tax total profit attributable to shareholders of $1.44 billion.
T&T generated $671.7 million in after-tax profit, accounting for 46.5 per cent of the bank’s profits in its 2021 financial year, which ended on September 30, 2021.