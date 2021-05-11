Residential real estate remains hot

COVID-19 has negatively affected many industries but over the past year the real estate industry has seen an uptick in activity, mostly in residential properties below $3 million, and some commercial properties.
This was confirmed by Mark Edghill, president of the Association of Real Estate Agents (AREA) and newly elected Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) president during an interview with Express Business last Friday.
Edghill said the increase in activity is due to attractive interest rates and job security in the middle income bracket as well as the flexibility of property prices, as the economic impact has affected spending power and seen an increase in inventory competing for the same buyers/tenants.
“Prices are attractive now as businesses that shuttered its doors or people who have liquidated their properties have grown, which makes it more a buyers’ market, so now there are a lot of properties competing for tenants and buyers. Both in commercial and residential.
“When prospective buyers and tenants are looking for property, the owners are going to be more negotiable with their prices. As a result the final sale prices are lower than the listed sale price.”
He explained that people who have the funds to purchase properties at a lower rate are not hesitating to buy it.
“There is a lot of activity in the below $3 million, $2.5 million and $1.9 million ranges, which are considered the middle-income bracket properties. That’s where you are seeing a lot of the activity. Rents are becoming more attractive because there is so much inventory and based on the fact that people are losing their jobs and losing revenue from their businesses that are closed, so that is definitely a factor.”
The real estate agency owner said he does not foresee a collapse in the industry but noted that the prices, while having become more flexible, will only be lowered to a point.
“Property value is mostly guided by market conditions and comparables but also supported by replacement cost so there is always value to be had in property in the long term,” Edghill said.
He said the more serious challenge is being experienced in the commercial sector, as owners are finding it challenging to rent their properties, particularly at the rates previously charged.
“Regardless what happens with an economy or with the pandemic, there is always real estate being transacted, the difference is what volume of transactions materialise out of the mass of opportunities within the sector,” he said.
The Association of Real Estate Agents (AREA) falls under the 56 services sectors that TTCSI represents and Edghill, who was elected president on April 30, said his focus is on strengthening the umbrella body as well as lobbying Government to ensure that the sector is at the forefront of economic transformation.
Last Thursday, the TTCSI held a roundtable meeting with 35 out of the 56 service sectors, where the new president had an opportunity to hear the problems members are encountering during the pandemic.
One such is the Trinidad and Tobago Incoming Tour Operators Association who indicated that since the second lockdown imposed by the Government to curb the spread of the virus earlier this month, 40 per cent of operators have closed their businesses and another 20 per cent are on the verge of collapse.
According to Edghill, the association indicated that if the pandemic persists through 2021 it could lose up to 75 per cent of its tour operators.
“These people are dependent on open borders and the borders have been closed since March 23, 2020. While you had an increase in domestic tourism and some form of revenue is coming in, there were still some restrictions limiting operations, so that was also a major factor.”
Another sector that has been crippled is the event planning industry, as weddings, graduations, conferences and large gatherings for events are non-existent at this point due to restrictions and lockdowns.
The TTCSI president said while the Government has done a good job in the mitigation of infections among the population, there was a complete breakdown with securing the borders and illegal entry, with the Brazilian variant finding its way into the country.
“My focus is not to look for confrontation with the Government but to collaborate and I believe if all stakeholders are given the chance to come together, we can move forward with a positive plan.”
Another issue Edghill raised was the Yacht Services Association (YSATT), which TTCSI also represents. He said as far as he is concerned there is no reason this sector should be on the verge of collapse.
YSATT, over the past months, in interviews with Express Business, has been begging for the foreign yachts to be allowed into T&T waters as the industry has been struggling to keep afloat.
The association stated that a letter was sent last year and earlier this year to then National Security Minister Stuart Young for possible exemptions or facilitation for cruisers needing to return to Trinidad, but they received no response on the matter.
YSATT has tried to secure a meeting with Young as the hurricane season is upon us and many vessels come to Trinidad for shelter, but to no avail.
Edghill said this industry, which is a foreign exchange earner, should not have been left in silent mode.
“When vessels come here to be fixed the owners mostly live on the yachts, so that is a quarantine exercise in itself, not to mention they may also have been on a yacht for weeks or months travelling in isolation before landing here. I am not professing to have all the answers, but if the authorities believe that by allowing the foreign yachts in is a threat then have a discussion with YSATT and a plan can be devised to establish protocols that will work. Do not just leave them in suspense.”
He continued, “This sector offers one of the fastest, short-term opportunities to bring in foreign exchange and surely the economic opportunities can be balanced with pandemic protocols. Let these visitors get exemption and go through the normal quarantine process, but at least consider the potential losses of opportunities and revenue.”
He noted that this situation is at the top of his agenda as TTCSI president and he intends to get to the bottom of it.
His aim is to meet with the different ministries that the various sectors falls under along with the chief executive officer Vashti Guyadeen to find solutions in this ongoing pandemic.
Focus on building exports
TTCSI CEO Vashti Guyadeen said the focus, especially during these times, is on building export capacity of services providers and firms in Trinidad and Tobago.
“Global markets are an important source of growth for the services sector, therefore, we hope that this interactive portal will encourage trade and open up export opportunities for local service providers. Helping our members to grow and stay competitive as they recover from Covid, has been our priority throughout 2020.”
Another project being undertaken by TTSCI, Guyadeen said, was Services Go Global, which is a comprehensive training programme targeting services exporters.
“As of April till June this training will support 120 services providers operating in the business and professional services, information, communication, and technology, and health and wellness sectors, and sports and recreational services. It will take place virtually over four days and will provide an opportunity for businesses to develop their export plans, access regional and international markets and develop their global brand,” Guyadeen added.