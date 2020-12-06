Resilience of emerging markets

The old adage — when the US sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold — continues to hold true, especially for emerging market (EM) countries, including those in the Caribbean. Over the last two decades, the global economic landscape has changed significantly.
The rapid development of global economic integration via technological advances has helped to deepen financial linkages and propel world trade amongst nations. There has been growing debate on if economic activity in EMs converges with the global economic cycle, specifically the US economy, or if these EMs are sufficiently “decoupled” to withstand a slowdown.
The notion of decoupling became prominent at the start of the 2000s when EM economies expanded sharply relative to their advanced counterparts.
Whilst the world’s largest economy remains the US, the size of EM economies has mushroomed over the years and these economies have become strategically and economically important drivers of world economic activity.
Over the last two decades, emerging and developing economies’ share of world GDP doubled, moving from 21 per cent in 2000 to an estimated 41 per cent in 2020. In just 20 years, China’s economy has grown exponentially, representing just 3.4 per cent of world GDP in 2000 rising to an estimated 17.8 per cent by 2020, while at the same time, the US’s share has fallen from 30.3 per cent to 25 per cent.
Back in 2000, the five largest economies in the world featured all industrial economies, including the US, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom and France. Currently, China is the world’s second-largest economy, pushing Japan down to third and France out of the top five.
China’s GDP growth has averaged 8.7 per cent since 2000, well above world GDP growth of 3.4 per cent and considerably exceeding the average of 1.6 per cent for the advanced economies.
The EM group of economies registered average expansion of 5.2 per cent, driven largely by China and India. During this period, the correlation between China’s GDP growth and the US was 42 per cent, much lower than the correlation of 77 per cent between all EMs and the US, suggesting that the Chinese economy may be more ‘decoupled’ and possibly more resilient to shocks in the US economy than other EMs.
In the early part of the 2000s, EMs would have benefited tremendously from favourable external conditions, including buoyant commodity prices which helped to accumulate significant financial buffers and to improve economic resilience. The so-called BRIC economies (Brazil, Russia, India and China) fuelled global growth at that point. Since then, some of those large EM economies have witnessed a sharp reversal due to various factors, both endogenous and exogenous. When the global financial crisis hit in 2009 and the commodity bubble burst, the sharp slowdown in demand from the developed countries had severe implications on EMs as trade, remittances and capital flows all suffered.
Fast-forward to 2020 and the onset of Covid-19 has caused a synchronised slowdown in economic activity throughout the world with both advanced and EM economies expected to contract. This will be the first contraction in EM output in the dataset available (1980-2020). While this shock is different to previous downturns, the reaction from the financial market remained the same.
In the wake of heightened uncertainties regarding the pandemic, investors were quick to sell off EM assets in exchange for safe haven assets.
Figure 3 shows EM Sovereign spreads, which give an indication of the perceived riskiness of EM debt, such that during times of uncertainties and economic downturns, spreads widen. Alternatively, during boom periods, spreads tighten and decline. Throughout the period 2000 to present, there have been three significant economic shocks resulting in sharp spikes in spreads, where EM assets witnessed a sharp sell-off.
Figure 3 also shows an interesting development over the last two decades. Over the three episodes of EM sell-offs, spreads have peaked at lower and lower levels and have tightened much faster. This suggests that the financial markets are becoming increasingly comfortable with EMs even through more frequent and prolonged economic shocks.
Whilst gaining strength and dominance over the past 20 years, EMs have indeed shown that they are not immune from the gyrations of the global economic cycle. While some level of decoupling seems to have taken place for some of the larger EMs, most remain highly dependent on the advanced economies, specifically, the US.
There remains a high level of correlation between output growth in the US and the EM economies. However, the decoupling may be taking place at a faster pace in the global financial market, given the more restrained reaction of the markets over the years. Nevertheless, globalisation would always ensure that whenever the US sneezes, the rest of the world will start to sniffle.