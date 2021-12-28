Respect for diversity

IN KEEPING with its mission of eliminating discrimination and promoting equality for all, the Equal Opportunity Commission, with technical support from the Ministry of Labour’s HIV Workplace Advocacy Unit developed their Workplace Policy on HIV and AIDS, which was launched on December 2, 2019. The EOC’s Workplace Policy on HIV and AIDS, has become the Commission’s vanguard of success in advocating for the fundamental human rights of persons living with HIV. This article captures the experience of the EOC in working with the HWAU to develop their policy and provides insight to the business community on how they too, could go about implementing such a policy.
How was the Commission’s experience throughout the collaboration with the HWAU from introduction to programme development? What were the challenges?
The Commission had a wonderful experience during its collaboration with the HWAU from inception to completion of policy and programme development. The staff of the HWAU were professional in their disposition and ensured at every step in the process, to appraise the Committee on relevance, and information. This support from the HWAU allowed for an easy flow throughout the programme’s development process to implement the policy through various activities.
The main challenge faced with the implementation of the policy was, the delay in having meetings to plan and execute events as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Notwithstanding the same, the Commission generally had a smooth implementation of the policy.
How has the policy and programme been implemented? Was it well received?
Policy implementation through programme development took the form of events and activities coordinated by the EOC’s HIV and AIDS Committee with the assistance of the Commission’s Corporate Communications Unit. The Committee opted for a Quarter 1 to Quarter 4 (Q1 to Q4) approach under the guidance of the HWAU to execute its programme implementation. The Committee then set up specific internal activities for each quarter. The Q1 to Q4 breakdown was as follow:
lQ1 – Sensitisation,
lQ2 – Education,
lQ3 – Internal Stakeholder Awareness,
lQ4 – External Stakeholder Awareness.
The initial objective was to conduct one event monthly in keeping with the theme for that specific quarter, which began on the commemoration of World AIDS Day 2020. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions many activities were put on hold as staff have been working remotely, but the Committee is currently considering alternatives.
Notably, some activities included an HIV and AIDS photo frame booth with various paraphernalia, word scrambles, crosswords, word search, “tidbits and blurbs”. The Committee rewarded staff with vouchers resulting in increased levels of participation.
What is the intent of the EOC in implementing the policy through the service they provide?
The EOC continues to partner with the HWAU as it actively seeks to renew its Memorandum of Understanding between both entities. The intent is to ensure that all staff and clients of the Commission, internal and external, are treated fairly, free from HIV and AIDS-related stigma and discrimination. It is envisioned that persons who experience discrimination at any level, can feel confident and safe knowing that they can reach out to the organisation to have their complaint effectively addressed.
Does the role and function of the Commission play a part in the national response to HIV and AIDS in the workplace?
One of the Commission’s core functions is to receive, investigate, and as far as possible conciliate allegations of discrimination lodged with the organisation. The Commission currently receives and accepts complaints of discrimination against persons who are HIV positive and who therefore fall within the ground of being disabled within the Equal Opportunity Act.
Persons who have suffered some form of discrimination in their workplace based on their real or perceived HIV status, may should visit the EOC, as they may have an avenue for redress through Conciliation or the Equal Opportunity Tribunal.
What was the benefit to the EOC in developing a Workplace Policy on HIV and AIDS?
In keeping with our core values at the Commission, this policy was an added-value benefit to the organisation. It allows our staff to feel safe within the working environment and feel included in the office’s day-to-day activities as it ensures that we promote a non-discriminatory environment as well as the proper management of HIV at the organisation. The policy is a starting point for individuals to take comfort knowing that the employer is sensitive towards issues of care, treatment and support for all employees, regardless of their HIV status. Additionally, staff are aware and have more information readily available for a topic still considered taboo. Having correct and concise HIV information in the workplace, allows for an increase in the national prevention efforts. Both employers and employees can take the necessary prevention measures towards reducing transmission and protecting themselves.
Why did the EOC decide to develop a Workplace Policy on HIV and AIDS?
This decision was taken as an initial and proactive step to demonstrate the Commission’s commitment to addressing the issues surrounding HIV and AIDS. The Policy will assist both employer and employees regarding guidelines for handling complaints, knowing their rights and responsibilities, including their rights at work, with professionalism, dignity and respect. The Commission proposed including HIV and AIDS in its amendments to the Equal Opportunity Act. As an equal opportunity employer, the policy was undoubtedly great initiative in keeping with our mandate, vision and mission.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce continues to work with HWAU in advocating for the adoption and implementation of the National Workplace Policy on HIV and AIDS. Achievements as highlighted by the EOC can be realised by other organisations as we work towards eliminating discrimination against persons living with or affected by HIV and AIDS. The business community is invited to contact the HWAU Manager, Ms. Heather Rodney at 462- 5236 or email hivadvocacy2018@gmail.com for the development or review of their HIV Workplace Policy.
The T&T Chamber takes this
opportunity to extend warmest good wishes to our readership and all of Trinidad and Tobago for the holiday season and for the New Year 2022. Please continue to practice the 3 Ws —wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.