RESTAURANT owners say when the mask mandate ends on July 17, it would be optional for their workers to continue wearing the mask, while serving customers.
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh last week announced that, effective this Sunday, the wearing of masks will no longer be mandatory except for visits to any health facility in Trinidad and Tobago.
“So all things being equal, barring any unforeseen circumstances, from Sunday the masking mandate will be lifted. However, we are going to be doing a risk-based recommendation for various vulnerable groups and special populations, where we recommend that you still be masked,” Deyalsingh said.
He said the recommendations will entail asking persons to do their own risk-based survey of themselves, with the guidelines on how to conduct such survey being published tomorrow.
Ryan Chin, director at Dachin Group of Companies, which includes Texas de Brazil, Rizzoni’s Ristorante Italiano, and Jaxx International Grill, told the Express yesterday that he welcomed the news, as workers were finding it difficult to breathe with the masks in kitchens.
“I just came from the United States and things are back to normal, workers are not wearing masks. The thing is we have to get back to some kind of normalcy. This does not mean that you drop your guard from being hygienic. The end result is the mask is optional for my staff,” he explained.
Chin noted that all restaurants would still be equipped with hand sanitisers, but temperature testing would not be so stringent as before.
“This mask mandate should have been dropped way before July 17, but hey we are finally here and everyone should move responsibly going forward,” he added.
Peter George, owner of Trotters Restaurant Group, also shared the same sentiments as Chin, saying it is absolutely optional.
“Working three to four hours in a kitchen with heat and wearing a mask is very challenging, so hearing the news that the mandate was going to be dropped come Sunday was welcoming news. We have to get back to normal life, people coming with masks to the restaurant to order takeaway and the workers cannot hear them,” he said.
George outlined that all hygienic protocols that were in place before would not be discarded.
“We will continue to sanitise the restaurants. Workers will continue to wear gloves when handling food and there is no direct, in-your-face interaction,” the restaurant owner added.