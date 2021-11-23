Restaurants cautious about closing later

DESPITE the lifting of the 10 p.m. curfew, some restaurants are adopting a wait-and-see approach before reverting to later closing times.
The State of Emergency (SoE) which was declared by President Paula-Mae Weekes on May 15 was lifted as of midnight on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley piloted a motion in the House of Representatives last week titled “Revocation of Proclamation Declaring State of Emergency”.
The SoE was expected to end on November 29, but Rowley said it has served its purpose.
Derek Chin, chief executive officer of the Dachin Group of Companies, which includes MovieTowne, Texas de Brazil, Rizzoni’s Ristorante Italiano and Jaxx International Grill, told the Express Business last week, while his restaurants may just extend by half an hour over the weekend, they will wait to see what is the dining response before reverting to the usual hours.
“With the restaurants operating within the safe zone policy just over a month, there was no major uptick and we don’t anticipate to see that so soon. Especially with the Covid-19 cases rising daily, people will be cautious to come back out. By next week when it’s pay week we might also get a better picture and then we will operate to suit,” he said.
Another factor Chin said was working out the logistics with staff as some are still home due to being unvaccinated.
“However the removal of the curfew is a step in the right direction to allow businesses to recover.”
The MovieTowne owner as well said what was observed last week is that the number of patrons has declined. That will also be in deciding whether to go back to normal cinema hours, along with staff issues.
Ronnie Moses owner of Mai Thai Restaurant on Ariapita Avenue, said he will maintain his Covid closing time of 8.30 p.m. for now as he awaits the resumption of a steady flow of bookings.
“While I don’t expect the number of persons dining to be as high as before Covid, we are hoping that there will be some increase. What is also a major factor in some persons not dining is that kids under 12 are not allowed in the safe zone and that is a deterrent for many families with kids,” Moses lamented.
Moses, who is also the owner of Brooklyn Bar in Woodbrook, said there the hours have already changed to midnight and everything is running smoothly so far.
He noted that vaccinated patrons are adhering to all the Covid protocols that are in place.
Moses made it clear that the end of the SoE does not necessarily mean light at the end of the tunnel as business owners have suffered a great deal through the three lockdowns.
Chef Umesh Meena, owner of the Meena House, located on Alcazar Street, Port of Spain said his restaurant started opening till 10.30 p.m. on Thursday.
He said it had only been two days since the lifting of the SoE so it is difficult to say if an uptick of patrons would be seen.
“Things have been relatively slow and it’s not like how it used to be, but with the Covid numbers increasing, it is a wait and see to see if more people will venture out to dine.”
Meena added that he did not have a problem with staffing as he rehired staff and the requirement was that all employees had to be vaccinated.