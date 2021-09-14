PUBLIC Administration Minister, Allyson West, who chairs the Cabinet committee mandated to restructure the operations of the ports of Port of Spain and Scarborough, says such an effort requires capital that the country cannot afford.
She was responding to criticisms of the process and the engagement of a private sector operator for the ports by president general of Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Union (SWWTU) Michael Annisette, who said he was not privy to the final report that was submitted to Cabinet on the port transformation.
He said while he was a member of the Committee, he was not privy to the final proposal.
“It’s standard practice that if a report is submitted, the Committee must be apprised and given a copy of the final report, before it is submitted to Cabinet. The final report demonstrates the committee was just a PR stunt. There wasn’t any genuine consultation,” said the trade unionist.
On the way forward, Annisette said: “As we enter into the new area of privatisation, SWWTU is willing to engage anybody in meaningful discussion where the rights of workers are concerned. We agitate for the right to collective bargaining, lobby for wage increases that we would have agreed to.”
“It is part of the new dispensation in moving forward with the business model. It can be done in tandem with social dialogue, as we engage the SWWTU. We have to explore all options for the survival of the port, its security of tenure, security. and the rights and benefits which would ensure there is no marginalisation of the union. There must be no undermining of the union’s rights. There must be meaningful participation in the new business model.”
But West said a presentation to all the committee members and what the Cabinet received was a compilation of the reports prepared by all the sub-committees that she chaired.
All committee members would have received an oral presentation of what Cabinet got, she said.
“I understand Annisette’s preference for Cabinet not to involve a private investor, but making the port more efficient, and more profitable is something that requires significant capital investment, and a level of expertise in running international ports which we thought a private investor could bring,” said West.
“The Government keeps having to fund the operations of the port including capital investments. Since we are trying to manage the scarce limited resources, we thought it was prudent at this point to locate investment,” she added.
Expressions of interest
Last month, Government, operating through the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, invited expressions of interest (EOI) from investors for private sector involvement in the operation of the ports in Port of Spain and Scarborough.
The notice to potential investors was published as a newspaper advertisement, which was targeted at investors with experience in port investments, development and operations, shipping, logistics and cruise operations.
Potential investors were invited to propose business ideas that will support participation in a Public Private Landlord model project with the Port Authority in any or all of the following areas: cargo operations at the Port of Port of Spain; the cargo and cruise operations at the Port of Scarborough; regional cargo activities at the Caricom wharves; and Cruise shipping operations of the Port Authority.
West said the Government has received indications of interest from potential investors and will probably make a statement indicating the process.
“It’s open to anybody in the world and we expect both local and foreign investors to express interest. The EOI went out fairly recently, and it would take a few months. We would not make a statement before the Budget.”
Concerned about workers’ rights
Annisette also said some mechanisms must be put in place to allow the union to own shares or invest or supply labour in the new dispensation.
“We have to invest in the port. The union as a major stakeholder must have a share in the new business model. Workers are part of the new business model. Our right to supply labour must be respected. It must be an integral part of the new narrative to create a better port. The union must be involved in the transformation of the port.”
Making a bid for the people, Annisette said: “Given that reality and the critical nature of the port, we hold strong to the view that the model as articulated in the request for expressions of interest will not redound in the best interest of T&T. We hold strong to the irreversible view the lack of investment in equipment and operational infrastructure was deliberate and calculated to undermine the union and the workers.”
On the issue of staffing, West said: “The staffing is still one of the issues we are looking at. We went with the EOI and it would give us some time to look at some of the issues including staffing. At the end of the year, we should close or be close to closing the EOI process. Then we would make a statement.”
Violation of national security
General Secretary Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) Ozzi Warwick said: “JTUM stands in solidarity with SWWTU. Privatisation is not in the country’s best interest. It’s a violation of national security. It shows a lack of vision. Rather than modernising, or investing in much needed infrastructure, they chose to privatise. We don’t see the privatisation of the port as part of a package of liberal policies such as the distribution of fuel, removal of the fuel subsidy, restructuring of critical state enterprises.”
Warwick added: “We believe such an approach is not in the best interest of the people of T&T.
The State is playing less and less a role in ensuring the improvement of the quality of life of our citizens. Privatising the port will automatically see an increase in the cost of goods. More significantly, private interests will always place profits before people.”
Sinanan: We have an EOI out
In a phone interview, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan said: “There is a Chairman of Committee (Allyson West) set up to find a private investor and there was a whole process. Again there is an ongoing process and there was wide consultation. All the stakeholders would have been consulted. The Government has decided to put an expressions of interest (EOI), and we await the responses from it. The trade unions have their agenda, and the Government has a responsibility to the people. We have an EOI out. We have to be careful about what we say.”