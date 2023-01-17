Retail dying but not dead

ONLINE sales around the world soared throughout the pandemic. This led to some physical stores closing their doors, some indefinitely. Popular cineplexes like MovieTowne closed its Chaguanas facility as more people turned to the Internet, for streaming services like Netflix or for education.
Omar Hadeed, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Retailers Association, told Express Business: “The rapid digitisation of commerce is completely altering, rather than overtaking, the role of the physical store, and we need new ways of quantifying its influence.”
Hadeed said: “The economic consequences of the pandemic had an unnerving echo throughout all industries with challenges never before experienced in a modern economy as large sections of the country shut down.
“Brick-and-mortar retail was of course hugely affected by this, but in truth, was already facing severe competition from e-commerce sales before. For the most part, local retailers stepped up out of survival to improve their online platforms and offer omni-channel service. This has allowed them to serve newer channels to which they can offer their customers.”
Despite competition from international e-commerce behemoths like Amazon that serve millions of customers online in any part of the world, local brick-and-mortar retail is demonstrating a surprising level of resistance post-pandemic as online sales growth has slowed and physical shopping is once more on the rise, Hadeed said.
“Local online shopping is still in its infancy stage and will take many more years to be able to compete with international competitors. While society has definitely become more technologically driven, the Government will have to play a very important role in regard to ‘digital transformation’ that will allow the facilitation of this educational and experimental growth to truly compete on a global level,” he said.
Hopeful in Chaguanas
According to Richie Sookhai, president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the retail sector is down but not out entirely.
“Over the past ten years, the retail scene has changed significantly, and it changed even more during and after the pandemic, when we saw an increase in Internet purchasing and many brick-and-mortar establishments were unable to operate.”
Sookhai said in the aftermath of the pandemic, many companies in the Chaguanas area had become more resilient by focusing on items that people could not easily get online. He said retailers have been forced to create competitive price points to entice customers to purchase goods produced locally.
“Given that we have so many constraints with foreign exchange and all the other bureaucracies where global supply chains have been crashing, our local retailers have tried to concentrate on different niches which will help give them a competitive advantage. Some areas of interest include greater customer service and providing a seamless shopping experience that will encourage people to come to their physical stores,” said Sookhai.
During the Christmas season, sales were down, sharply compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, adding that there is more activity going forward.
While overall digital transformation of the economic landscape stirs hope, many store owners believe the local retail industry has not been the same since the pandemic.
Express Business visited retailers in Chaguanas, who said the lack of foot traffic at the malls in the area is a good indication that sales are down.
A supervisor at Phone Mart in Chaguanas, Sanjay Beharry, said as a tech company, they gets consistent sales.
“With everyone going online and wanting to upgrade their technology, we have seen some growth, but nowhere near the level we saw pre-pandemic,” said Beharry.
Located inside Centre City Mall in Chaguanas, the manager of Meg Enterprises Limited, Rupatie Maharaj, said, “I saw things pick up slightly during the Christmas period, but overall sales have been slow. People are really only looking to buy essential items for their children or household.”
Carlene Ho, a sales clerk at Stephenson’s store in Centre City Mall, said, “The retail industry in Trinidad and Tobago is dying. People are not shopping as much as they did before. The malls are empty. The cost of living is going up, and some people don’t have jobs, so they are just struggling to make ends meet. While many people rushed during the pandemic to stock up on food items, it is not the case now. Some can barely make groceries from month to month.”
Sando retailers
Some storeowners along High Street in San Fernando told Express Business last week that the local retail industry is definitely sluggish but not dead.
“There is no doubt people are watching how much they are spending. People are becoming more thrifty as they look for bargains to stretch their money,” said Shakeem Harikissoon at Jay’s City Mart in San Fernando.
While Harikissoon can see the retail industry in Trinidad and Tobago bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels, he said it will take a lot of work by everyone, especially the Government, to find innovative ways to further stimulate growth in the industry.
Similar sentiments were echoed by the owner of Artist World in San Fernando, who did not wish to give his name. He said that while the economy is far from normal, the local retail industry is slowly picking up.
“I was surprised to see a slight increase during the Christmas season. Recovery is slow, but the retail industry in Trinidad and Tobago is not dead. I am seeing things pick back up, but the road to recovery is a slow one,” he said.
The manager of Home Land Furnishings on High Street in San Fernando also expressed similar sentiments.
Going by her first name, Marjorie said, “The pandemic had a significant impact on the industry, and it will take a long time for it to fully recover. People just don’t have as much disposable income as before.”