Retailers feeling squeezed by landlords and customers

Its been a year and nearly two weeks since Covid-19 landed in Trinidad and Tobago, wreaking havoc on the economy and forcing many businesses to close their doors permanently, while other owners who remain open have observed a drastic fall in sales.
Express Business visited a few malls over the weekend and several stores have shuttered their doors due to the dire economic impact of the pandemic.
At Gulf City Mall in San Fernando, 25 outlets comprising retail stores and outlets in the food court have permanently closed, because of reduced economic activity.
Hard Rock Café, which was located in the mall, and only opened up to the public, early last year, closed its doors in the middle of 2020.
Several stores on the ground and top floors were just plastered with colourful paper with the “For Rent” signs on the front glass door.
One tenant, who did not wish to be named, said it has been rough for him to meet his commitment to pay rent, as his sales have decreased by 70 per cent.
“If there is not a turnaround in the economy before the end of year, we would have to vacate the store space,” he said.
Another factor that the tenant said could deter customers from visiting the shopping centre is a parking fee, which is expected to be implemented soon by the management.
“This is not a step in the right direction at all, as this will decrease the foot traffic at the mall, making it harder for tenants to meet their monthly rent obligations,” he said.
Speaking on the hardship being experienced by business owners was Greater San Fernando Business Chamber president Kiran Singh, who said the last year was extremely difficult for store owners.
He indicated that in downtown San Fernando, the Chamber estimated that business closures stood at 25 per cent.
“The chamber has been working with the small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to pay a reduced rent to landlords, while negotiating with the banks to reduce mortgage rates. However this has not materialised. We had hoped for some leniency from the banking sector with respect to loans for businesses, but that has not happened.”
Singh said the retail sector will feel the impact more than others since, unlike commodities like food and pharmaceuticals, clothes and shoes are not regarded as essentials.
Forex
Foreign exchange is still a major challenge for businesses and some owners are forced to turn to the black market in order to purchase their shipment of goods.
“Something needs to be done as this problem has been plaguing the business sector for over five years. The Central Bank needs to intervene in this matter as the lack of foreign exchange can cause further closure of stores.”
Singh also believes the relief grants for the small- and medium-suzed businesses should have been extended as it would have assisted owners greatly.
Across at Trincity Mall, Trincity Central Road, about 25 stores have “For Rent” signs displayed on their front glass doors.
Several tenants said many owners packed up their shops because the decrease in foot traffic to the stores has led to a drop in sales which made it difficult for them to come up with their rent payment.
One tenant said while some people gathered at the mall space, this does not equate to money being spent at the various stores.
“The consumer spending power has dropped as some would have been laid off from their jobs or received a pay cut, so persons are not buying luxurious items, they are just concentrating on the important items that are needed for the household.”
The tenant said big stores like Francis Fashion and Wonderful World have reduced their store space because of less sales, while other stores closed their branch in the mall and remained with one or two other store locations elsewhere.
At Long Circular Mall about five stores including retail and accessories stores are now closed. These figures were confirmed by Richard Le Blanc, chief executive officer of the Home Construction Ltd (HCL) group of companies, which owns both Long Circular and Trincity malls.
Le Blanc said, however, he is confident the economy will bounce back.
“At this time, there is a lot of uncertainty and some owners cannot cope with this, but when normalcy returns they can now assess the risk of going back into business on a better scale. Investors will come back into the market; it would take time.”
Asked whether he was concerned about empty stores at both Trincity Mall and Long Circular Mall, Le Blanc said once the economy is restarted oil and gas will recover, and demand for luxurious items will return.
“In 1918, the Spanish flu pandemic disrupted the world’s economy which lasted well over a year, but then normalcy was returned and businesses started picking back up as the economy gradually recovered. I see that history is just repeating itself,” Le Blanc said.
At the Falls of West Mall about 15 stores have shuttered their doors, however tenants informed Express Business that new tenants are expected to occupy some of the empty spaces.
Reval Chattergoon president of the Arima Business Association said earlier this year the association did an audit on the number of businesses in Arima proper that closed their doors. It was estimated at around 150. He believes the number has since increased.
Chattergoon also said the upsurge in crime along the corridor did not help as business owners became fearful for their lives, and customers frequented the establishments less less.
“The worst is not over yet until we start getting the vaccines and that would take some time to start to yield results. It is going to be tough for businesses to rally out,” Chattergoon said.
Also weighing in on the matter was Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce president, Reyaz Ahamad, who said the small- and medium-sized businesses are the ones feeling the impact the most, given the lack of activity in the economy and some businesses that require foreign exchange to operate, are also feeling the effects.
“The only way out of Covid is a vaccination programme, which has not yet been rolled out in T&T, so businesses will be challenged for the foreseeable future. We all knew with a vaccination procurement it would have taken some time.”
According to Ahamad, once vaccinations begin and the Government hopefully has plans to incentivise the economy, businesses can once again see some spending activity once.