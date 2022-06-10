Retrenched TSTT workers threatening legal action

The Telecommunications Services of T&T (TSTT) workers, who accepted voluntary separation packages in 2018, are threatening to bring legal action against their former employer if it does not furnish them with new TD4 forms in 21 days.
This is to enable them to get the balance of their ex-gratia payment.
In response yesterday, TSTT gave the assurance that it is working diligently to provide the revised TD4 forms to the group’s attorneys in the shortest possible time.
At a news conference held on Thursday in Port of Spain, head of the Citizen’s Union of T&T (CUTT), Phillip Alexander, who is representing the workers, said TSTT deducted a lumpsum from the VSEP of each worker, saying it was supposed to go to the Board of Inland Revenue.
According to Alexander, the workers subsequently took the matter to court, where it was discovered that TSTT never gave the money to the BIR.
“At the resolution of that matter, the order was for the funds to be remitted to the workers. And TSTT, instead of sending the money to the workers, gave money to the Inland Revenue that Inland Revenue was not entitled to receive,” he explained.
Alexander said there was another order from the Court four weeks ago, requiring new TD4’s from TSTT in order to get the money from the BIR.
He is alerting workers who may be considering accepting VSEP from government entities to know their rights.
“Government is entering into legally binding documents with workers and then abandoning them after they sign. That’s in every other jurisdiction. That’s fraud,” Alexander added.
Jason Cowie, a worker who took VSEP stated it is a matter of justice, as workers are seeking what they are owed and not one cent more.
“We don’t want our money to sleep out. It has been too long. It has been more than four years now. We have a lot of people that are sick, a lot of people that are dying, a lot of people that are not well at this time, who need their money,” said Cowie.
However, workers stand to get less, as CUTT explained that the ex-gratia payment was supposed to be tax-free.
Also, retrenched workers are facing their own issue; they were sent home in 2018 on 2014 salaries...and are now owed retroactive pay for the bargaining period.
Rhonda Ramsey is one of hundreds of workers in that predicament. She says workers who remained employed have been paid.
“The 2018 batch is now left out in the cold without having any redress for our issues.”
Ramsey, a single mother with a small business, indicated that they are facing immense hardship, exacerbated by the pandemic.
She said while TSTT and the Communication Workers Union agreed on a five-year payment plan, workers were left out of the consultation process.
“The retrenched workers of 2018, we are opposed and we are appealing to the company to engage with us in dialogue to have our monies paid in full to us. We are looking for closure,” Ramsey added.
In a news release yesterday, TSTT said it is disappointed with the action taken by a group of former employees on the matter of revised tax return forms.
It said the company is engaged in ongoing communication with the attorneys representing the group and has not faltered in providing timely updates on the status and availability of the revised TD4 forms.
TSTT said it is working closely with the Board of Inland Revenue to make the forms available in a timely manner and the group’s attorneys are kept abreast of all developments in this regard.
“TSTT is making it abundantly clear that it has no interest in prolonging this matter. The company has given the group its full support and dedicated resources to bring this matter to a swift resolution...In response to allegations of non-payment to the BIR, TSTT rejects these, and all related claims, with contempt,” according to the majority State-owned company.