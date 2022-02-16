The Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority board will be appointed in one month and is expected to “hit the ground running”, says Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Responding to a matter raised on the adjournment of the Senate on Tuesday by Independent Senator Amrita Deonarine, Imbert said the TTRA legislation will be proclaimed in phases.
Deonarine asked for an update on the Revenue Authority as she noted the Financial Intelligence Unit of Trinidad and Tobago (FIUTT) 2021 report which found an increase in the suspected tax evasion amounting to over $1 billion.
“As soon as the relevant sections of the legislation are proclaimed and we establish a board, we expect the board to hit the ground running because a lot of work has been done over the last three years to give them all of the documentation and the action plans and the implementation plans that the new board will require,” said Imbert.
“I expect that within one month the board will be appointed and the Revenue Authority will hit the ground running,” he added.
Imbert noted that the Act was assented to on December 23, 2021.
He said a Note that was submitted to Cabinet for the proclamation of sections of the Act. That would allow the Authority itself to be established and allow it to start the process of creating all of its work rules, programmes and operational systems.
He said it will also allow it to acquire accommodation, equipment and start the recruitment of employees from outside the public service.
The proclamation, he said, will be done in phases in order to avoid disruption to current operations.
Imbert said over the last several years much work has been done and the following activities have been completed:
—Business process review and analysis- which is mapping of current processes in Customs and Inland Revenue
—Business process re-design to make the processes more efficient, effective, transparent and in keeping with a modern Revenue administration
—The required human capital has been determined. Detailed job descriptions have been prepared. Job classification and evaluation and compensation framework has been submitted. An organisational design has been designed and submitted.
—A national stakeholder plan has been developed.
Imbert recalled that the first piece of legislation to enable the creation of a Revenue Authority in Trinidad and Tobago was introduced in May 2018.
He said that Bill was referred to a Joint Select Committee (JSC) of Parliament where there were several stakeholder consultations.
He said thereafter the Opposition refused to support the legislation. As a result, Imbert said the Government created a “hybrid system” and introduced legislation that did not require Opposition support which was passed in the Senate and House of Representatives last year.
The Opposition, he said, has “resisted” the Revenue Authority since 2010.