Revenue Authority will help economy

THE Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority is urgently needed to address the inefficiencies plaguing the current tax administration system.
So said Prof Karl Theodore—former director, Health Economics Unit, Centre for Health Economics, at The UWI, St Augustine.
Theodore, speaking at The UWI’s post-budget virtual forum yesterday entitled: “Budgeting for Development in a Global Pandemic,” said this country cannot continue to run with a gap in revenue earning.
“We did a study in 2018 and the level of uncollected revenues in Trinidad and Tobago was in excess of $10 billion. You cannot be talking fiscal space, if you have that level of revenue problem. I’m puzzled when I hear people talking nonsense about the TTRA. Without a Revenue Authority, the country will be in serious trouble and not see their way economically,” he explained.
Theodore outlined that the TTRA needs to get up and running in order to help the economy.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert in his 2022 budget presentation said that the authority will soon have an Enforcement Division tasked with exercising enforcement powers, except regarding revenue laws by way of civil proceedings.
The Government has been struggling to pass the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority Bill 2021, even proposing changes to allow its passage with a simple majority.
It was passed in the Senate last month by 21 votes “for” to seven votes “against” with one abstention. The bill was then sent on to the House of Representatives, but has not yet been voted on.
Also speaking at the forum was Sunity Maharaj—director, Lloyd Best Institute of the West Indies—who said the issue of the property tax, which falls under TTRA, is related to the local government reform.
“You cannot be talking about property tax and promising people it would be spent in the local area, we must have a legislative framework, that allows local government to collect the tax. If we can eliminate the alienation with respect to the tax people pay and the service they receive then persons will see how their taxes are being spent and if more can be given to help with the development in various areas,” Maharaj lamented.
She pointed out that those in charge must go on the symptoms and the problems that are surfacing and question the whys in order to get to that stage of development.
“As opposed to saying you have a crime problem, more prisons, you have a school problem, more schools, you must get to the core issue and fix it,” she added.
Dr Preeya Mohan, attached to the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies at The UWI, also stated the importance of increasing Government’s revenue and reducing expenditure.
“So we want to reduce the size of the Government in our economy and how do we do that? We stimulate the private sector, this is where we implement initiatives to grow the sector, not just big business, but SMEs and entrepreneurship. That way we create employment, we create taxes and we lean off the Government, to achieve fiscal space,” Mohan said.