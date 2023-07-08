Revenue from fixed and mobile calls drop by $.5b

IT is no shocker that the way we communicate has been rapidly evolving, with fewer individuals relying on landlines and mobile devices for making traditional phone calls.
However, the true magnitude of this trend’s financial impact locally over the past five years might leave you astonished.
The latest annual report from the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has revealed a staggering revelation: revenue for local fixed and mobile voice providers plummeted by over half a billion dollars last year when compared to figures from just five years ago.
Between 2018 and 2022, local fixed-voice revenue fell by $251.2 million, while local mobile-voice revenue fell by $251.8
As at December 2022, seven operators offered domestic fixed voice services in this country: Amplia Communications Ltd, Columbus Communications Trinidad Ltd (CCTL), Digicel (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd, Lisa Communications Ltd, Prism Services (Trinidad) Ltd, Open Telecom Ltd, and the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (TSTT).
According to TATT’s recently published annual report for 2022, there has been a steady decline in gross revenues of the fixed-voice market over the past five years.
The market amassed $332.7 million in 2022.
This was a 43 per cent drop from the $583.9 that the market amassed in 2018.
In 2022, there were 283,200 residential subscriptions and 43,200 business subscriptions.
Compared to 2021, residential subscriptions decreased by 7,000 and business subscriptions decreased by 8,100.
Last year, there were 125.3 million domestic voice calls made from fixed lines last year.
This was a decrease of 12.4 per cent from the 143.1 million calls made in 2021.
But the decline was not only limited to the fixed-voice market.
The mobile-voice market also took a significant hit, TATT’s annual report said.
For the period January to December 2022, mobile voice and short message service (SMS) telecommunication services were offered by only two authorised mobile service providers in the country, bmobile and Digicel.
Last year, mobile voice services generated revenues of $948.1 million.
In 2018, mobile voice services recorded $1.2 billion in revenue.
This however still does not take into account the 23.3 per cent decline in mobile voice services revenue recorded from 2017 to 2018.
“In 2022, prepaid services produced $541 million in revenue, while postpaid generated $361.6 million, representing 57.1 per cent and 38.1 per cent of gross revenues, respectively. Revenues from other mobile services amounted to $45.6 million, or 4.8 per cent of total revenues,” the report said.
Prepaid subscriptions
decrease while postpaid
subscriptions rise
Last year, there were approximately 1.51 million prepaid subscriptions and 0.49 million postpaid subscriptions.
The number of prepaid subscriptions decreased by 600, or 0.04 per cent, from the previous year.
However, postpaid subscriptions rose by 2,900, or 0.6 per cent, in comparison to 2021.
“In 2022, the total number of mobile phone calls made by consumers decreased by 1.9 per cent from the previous year to record approximately 2.15 billion. The number of minutes generated from these calls was approximately 3.20 billion—a decrease of 9.2 per cent in comparison to 2021,” it said.
According to TATT, people have also moved away from sending text messages.
From 2021 to 2022, there was a reduction in the total number of SMS sent, from 119.2 million to 102.4 million.
This represented a 14 per cent decrease
The TATT report said the international voice market was also hit hard.
“For 2022, the number of minutes generated from incoming international calls was 44 million. This is a decrease of 30.6 million minutes, or 41 per cent, from 2021. International outgoing traffic minutes fell to 40.5 million—a contraction of 9.6 million minutes, or 19.1 per cent, from the previous year,” it said.
This decrease in minutes was also represented by a fall in revenue.
“The downward spiral of revenues within this market continued, recording $55.9 million in 2022,” it said.
In 2018, revenue was recorded at $293.4 million.
1.65 million phones with
Internet access in T&T
While mobile and fixed voice lines saw a decrease in revenue, this was not the case with mobile Internet.
In 2021, there were two million mobile voice subscriptions, with approximately 1.65 million enabled to access mobile Internet services.
“Of these 1.65 million, there were 859,100 active mobile Internet subscriptions as at December 2022—an increase of 4.8 per cent from 2021,” the report said.
“Active mobile Internet subscriptions” are subscribers who have used mobile Internet service within the last three months.
TATT said mobile Internet subscriptions remained a “significant source” of revenue in the local Internet market.
In 2022, $989.4 million in revenue was recorded.
This marked an increase of $57.9 million from 2021.
Telecom and broadcasting
industry records
$5.2b in revenue
Overall, TATT said the telecommunications and broadcasting industry generated revenues of approximately $5.2 billion, or US$772 million, in gross revenue.
This is said to represent 2.7 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).
“This represents a 2.4 per cent increase in total industry revenues when compared to 2021,” it said.
The telecommunications sector contributed $4.1 billion, or 78.7 per cent of total industry revenues, while the broadcasting sector contributed $1.1 billion, or 21.3 per cent, it said.
“The Internet market accounted for the largest proportion of revenues, earning $2,244 million (43.5 per cent) of total industry revenues. The mobile voice market was the second-highest earner, with $948.1 million (18.4 per cent) of total revenues. This was followed by subscription TV and other revenues, which generated $627.7 million (12.2 per cent) and $656.5 million (12.7 per cent), respectively,” it said.
“The fixed voice market was next, with $332.7 million (6.5 per cent), followed by the leased lines market, which accounted for $122.7 million (2.4 per cent). The FTA radio and FTA TV markets made industry contributions of $107.7 million (2.1 per cent) and $62.1 million (1.2 per cent), respectively. Revenues from international voice services and TV broadcasting services via cable amounted to $46.8 million and $6.7 million—a 0.9 per cent and 0.1 per cent share of total industry revenues, respectively,” the report said.
TATT celebrates 19 years
“In 2022, Trinidad and Tobago celebrated 60 years as an independent nation. Coincidentally, 2022 also marked 60 years of local television broadcasting with one of the first free-to-air (FTA) television broadcasts being Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence Day ceremony on 31st August 1962, on the state-owned and only television broadcaster at that time,” the report said.
TATT said although Trinidad and Tobago’s broadcasting sector is relatively young, in terms of television, “it has played an important role in the country’s history and culture, recording iconic moments in the life of the nation, and leaving a legacy of rich local content programming that was cherished by the population in the immediate post-independence years”.
“In those early days, the lone television broadcasting station provided news and entertainment which focused on the diversity and plurality of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. The second FTA television broadcaster began operations in September 1991, thereby ending the monopoly and opening the market to competition and more television content,” it said.
TATT said the sector then evolved even further, with the introduction of subscription television in the mid-1990s.
“With the establishment in 2004 of the Authority as the regulator for the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors, and the introduction of more broadcasters in the years that followed, the sector continued to reflect local and regional interests and perspectives while also adapting to international changes, rising to the challenges brought by the rapid technological evolution that was reshaping global communications in the modern digital era,” it said.
“Pursuant to its statutory mandate, the Authority remains committed to the objects of the Telecommunications Act, Chap. 47:31, thereby ensuring that the sector develops in an orderly and systematic manner,” it said.