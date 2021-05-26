...reverses 2020 loss in Q1

The Unit Trust Corporation declared overall net income of $24.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to a loss of $45 million in the comparative period of 2020.
Speaking during yesterday’s annual general meeting, which was held virtually for a second year, chairman Gerry Brooks noted that the corporation pivoted early and aggressively to stabilise potential further declines.
“We protected our investment portfolios while positioning to leverage growth and value creation opportunities.
“By the third quarter and ending fiscal 2020, our highest total ever for Funds Under Management since inception in 1982 was $23.6 billion, and we saw impressive growth in net subscriptions, evidenced by net sales of $805 million and successive quarter-on-quarter improvement in profitability and Fund returns post quarter one.”
Brooks highlighted that UTC recorded significant growth for 2020, of 4.3 per cent, moving from $22.8 billion to $23.8 billion in total assets.
Investment securities
The chairman outlined that UTC’s investment securities also increased by 7.6 per cent or $1.4 billion when compared to 2019; earnings of $605 million from investment income; increased distributions in fixed-income funds of which paid distributions totalled $169.2 million, up from 2019’s $155.1 million; and the US dollar income fund moved from US$5.7 million in 2019 to US$ 6.9 million in 2020, which resulted in a 20.8 per cent increase.
UTC also recorded increased spending by $10.9 million for upgrades to its technological and information systems and moving forward it said this was expected to increase.
UTC’s executive director Nigel Edwards said the Corporation will continue to investment its entrepreneurship programme Scale Up, a partnership with US-based Entrepreneurship Policy Advisors (EPA) to facilitate the growth of small and medium enterprises.
Legislative changes
Brooks said changes to the UTC Act are imperative and these changes will allow the Corporation to compete in this new environment, meet the needs of our customers with new products, and provide greater flexibility to capitalise on opportunities in new markets.
“The early passage of our proposed legislative amendments will enhance the Corporation’s financial performance, reinforce good governance, and widen our network of investment and institutional partners, both here and abroad,” the chairman said.
Pandemic opportunities
Edwards said as the pandemic continues to grip financial markets, UTC team came up with several strategies and one of them was expanding in the region.
“We are proactively analysing the markets and are actively selecting the right markets and the right securities for Safe and Stable growth.”
Edwards said UTC also identified four other strategic imperatives to which the corporation must adhere to in order to enhance its competitiveness and deepen its footprint in our financial landscape.
“They are; enhancing product portfolio and optimising returns; enhancing the distribution model; improving operational efficiency; and leveraging technology,” Edwards said.
Chairman Gerry Brooks also expanding on the regional move said, regional growth initiative mandates that the Corporation look beyond Trinidad and Tobago and at adjacent value chain opportunities to service potential clients in the region.
“It enables us to leverage our investment, competitiveness, financial and managerial expertise and simultaneously creates regional wealth across our investing population. As is customary, you, our unitholders, will be continuously updated on the progress of these regional initiatives,” Brooks said.
A timeline as to when UTC will be entering the region market was not given.