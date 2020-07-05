Review of equity markets

International market review
The novel coronavirus was declared a global pandemic in early March and triggered a fear that pervaded all sectors and all countries.
This unprecedented shock, coupled with the oil price war with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia caused extreme volatility in capital markets and saw equity prices plunge to bear-market territory in the first quarter of 2020.
As the global infection rate climbed rapidly during March and early April, lockdown measures and social distancing protocols were implemented in several countries to hinder the spread and flatten the curve.
Based on the available data, countries around the world closed non-essential businesses and restricted activity for roughly 47 days on average. In an attempt to cushion the economic damage caused by the abrupt halt in economic activity, Governments and central banks started to roll out significant fiscal and monetary measures.
During the latter half of April and early May, the benefits of the restriction of activity and movement were evident as the global infection curve began to flatten and the daily infection rate and death toll fell. The efforts to control the health crisis along with the aggressive efforts by the authorities aided in restoring business and consumer confidence and positive investor sentiments to markets.
Also contributing to the optimism was the truce with the OPEC+ producers by mid-April.
In early March, talks broke down among the leading energy producers and resulted in both Saudi Arabia and Russia ramping up production causing energy prices to fall drastically. A deal was struck approximately a month later however, that saw global output being slashed by 10 per cent and is the largest cut in oil production ever to have been agreed.
Against the backdrop of weakened demand due to the drop in economic activity, the production cut aided in providing some degree of support for energy prices.
The lifting of the lockdown measures led to a recovery in economic activity in many countries. Consumer spending, manufacturing indices and overall consumption soared in May after weeks of inactivity, further stoking investors’ risk appetite and exuberance. Consequently, for the quarter ended 30 June 2020, the major stock indices have since recovered from the steep sell off that occurred in the first quarter of 2020.
The S&P 500 Index rebounded strongly in the second quarter of 2020, posting a gain of 19.95 per cent (quarter on quarter) after declining by 20 per cent in the prior quarter.
The strong rally was driven by all sectors, with Consumer Discretionary, Information Technology, Energy and Basic materials leading the rebound with returns in excess of 25 per cent.
Local market review
The optimism seen in the international market was also evident in the domestic stock market. For the second quarter of 2020, the Composite Index posted a marginal loss of 0.50 per cent (quarter on quarter), compared with a decline of 10.3 per cent in the prior quarter.
The recoup of the losses was propelled by gains in both local and cross listed stocks as the All Trinidad and Tobago Index registered a gain of 1.68 per cent while the Cross Listed Index losses narrowed to 4.84 per cent, down from a loss of 16.4 per cent in the prior quarter.
The stocks with the largest share price gains over the second quarter of 2020 were National Flour Mills (NFM), Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) and First Citizens (FIRST) with returns of 70.00 per cent, 20.00 per cent and 19.82 per cent respectively.
This exuberance however did not span across all stocks with One Caribbean Media (OCM), Guardian Media Ltd (GML) and LJ Williams B (LJWB) leading the declines over the quarter ended June 2020, down by 20.86 per cent, 12.92 per cent and 12.35 per cent respectively.
Equity markets outlook
Despite this robust performance in the equity market, a cautious approach should still be taken.
There remains significant uncertainty on the sustainability of the steady removal of the global containment measures as some countries are experiencing an uptick in the daily infection rates. The return of the infection levels seen in March can lead to the reimplementation of social distancing and restrictive measures, creating a more lasting impact on economic activity.
As such, investors may want to remain cautious and maintain holdings in companies with strong balance sheets, with little to moderate debt and can survive if the health outlook weakens again.