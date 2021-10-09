The Trinidad and Tobago Government is estimated to have spent $13.74 billion more than it collected in fiscal 2021, as its total expenditure is projected at $50.79 billion and its total revenue and grants is estimated at $37.05 billion.
That is according to the 2021 Review of the Economy budget document, which indicates that the overall deficit of the Government is estimated to be 9.2 per cent of GDP. The numbers in the Review of the Economy incorporate actual revenue and expenditure up to August 2021.
Of the $50.79 billion estimated expenditure in fiscal 2021, the Government estimates that $47.72 billion was recurrent expenditure—which includes wages and salaries, transfers and subsidies and debt service payments—accounting for 94 per cent of total expenditure.
Capital expenditure is estimated at $3.07 billion or six per cent of total expenditure.
As a result of the 2021 fiscal deficit, balanced by debt repayments, the Government anticipates that what is now being called adjusted general Government debt will increase by 6.9 per cent in 2021 to $126.62 billion from $118.39 billion in fiscal 2020.
Personnel expenditure, on wages and salaries is estimated to have decreased to $9.13 billion in fiscal 2021, compared to $9.24 billion in the previous fiscal year.
Total transfers and subsidies for fiscal 2021 are estimated at $27.24 billion, accounting for 53.6 per cent of total expenditure for the past fiscal year.
The expenditure on transfers and subsidies in fiscal 2021 was 1.24 per cent more than the $26.90 billion spent in 2020.
The Government estimates that 36.1 per cent of the $27.45 billion spent on transfers and subsidies in the last fiscal year was allocated to households.
“Transfers to households remain the largest share of expenditure under transfers and subsidies in fiscal 2021 and are estimated at $9.83 billion; $250.4 million lower than the previous year’s total of $10.08 billion. This decrease in expenditure largely reflects the reclassification of items previously recorded in this category,” according to the 2021 Review of the Economy.
GDP
The latest gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices for fiscal 2021 is $149,323.5 million.
“The Ministry of Finance forecasts Nominal GDP to rise to $150,957.3 million in calendar 2021,” it said.
“According to the Central Statistical Office (CSO), in annual terms Trinidad and Tobago’s real GDP fell by 7.4 per cent in 2020 driven by a 12.2 per cent fall in energy sector activity and 5.6 per cent decline in non-energy sector activity. The latest available quarterly data from the CSO also indicates a 7.4-per cent contraction in real GDP at basic prices in the first quarter of 2021. Energy GDP contracted by 9.5 per cent during the quarter ended March 2021, while non-energy GDP fell by 5.9 per cent,” it said.
It noted the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) stood at US$5.73 billion at the end of September 2020, but increased to US$5,888.1 million by December 31, 2020, on account of interest income earned during the period.
“During the fiscal year, withdrawals totalling US$892.0 million were made from the Fund. Despite these withdrawals, the value of the Fund stood at US$5,590.1 as at September 10, 2021,” it said.
For fiscal year 2021, it noted that the Government financing requirement of $13,741.6 million to be funded from external sources in the amount of $5,136.4 million and from domestic sources to the tune of $8,605.2 million.
Tax revenue
The Review of the Economy noted that taxes on Income and Profits exceeded fiscal 2020 receipts by 9.3 per cent, primarily due to enhanced collections of $1,044.8 million and $343.2 million from oil companies and other companies respectively.
“Higher weighted average oil and gas prices for the second half of the fiscal year and the recovery of economic activity arising from the relaxation of measures implemented to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 were the main reasons for this category of revenue surpassing fiscal 2020 receipts.
“Contributions to the unemployment levy and green fund levy are also estimated to rise to $249.0 million and $713.4 million, respectively, on account of the higher projected energy prices during the latter half of the fiscal year. This represents a cumulative increase of $62.8 million from the outturn for fiscal 2021. Increases in business levy and withholding tax amounted to $47.7 million and $23.4 million, respectively,” it noted.
It noted that conversely, collections from individuals declined marginally from $5.94 billion in fiscal 2020, to $5.92 billion during the period under review.
Estimated collections from health surcharge, amounted to $162.9 million in fiscal 2021; a decrease of $7.2 million from fiscal 2020.
Goods and services taxes
It noted that income from taxes on goods and services, estimated at $9.48 billion, was 18.2 per cent higher than the $8.02 billion collected in fiscal 2020.
“Higher net collections of Value Added Tax (VAT) amounted to $8.14 billion, reflecting a lower issuance of refunds during the current fiscal year in comparison to fiscal 2020. Motor vehicle taxes and duties are estimated to yield $245.4 million in revenue, primarily from the renewal of driving permits as persons capitalised on the moratorium granted for permits of five (5) and ten-year (10) duration which expired during the period of reduced activity due to Covid-19 restrictions. Further, higher revenues are estimated from taxes on online purchases (34.9 per cent or $61.5 million) as limited operations, and in some instances, the closure of non-essential businesses resulted in persons opting to utilise online platforms to purchase directly from abroad,” it said.
“Increased collections from Taxes on Goods and Services were partially offset by lower inflows under excise duties (by $25.8 million) and Club Gaming Tax (by $22.1 million). These revenues totalled $632.6 million and $9.8 million, respectively. The negative fallout in excise duties resulted from the closure of the West Indian Tobacco Company (WITCO), in accordance with Covid-19 regulations, thereby decreasing cigarette sales. Reduced collections of club gaming tax are a result of the closure of business in the gaming industry due to measures implemented to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 during the period under review,” it said.
It noted that taxes on International Trade for fiscal 2021, consisting mostly of Import Duties, are estimated at $2,372.9 million, representing a 3.1 per cent increase in collections from fiscal 2020 while receipts from Taxes on Property are estimated at $1.5 million; $0.3 million lower than receipts for fiscal 2020, consequent to delays in the implementation of the Property Tax regime.
“Other Taxes, which largely constitute Stamp Duties, are estimated at $310.0 million or 20.2 per cent higher than the amount collected in the previous fiscal year of $257.9 million,” it said.
Non-tax revenue
For fiscal 2021, non-tax revenue is estimated at $6.48 billion, representing a 10.7-per cent decline over the previous year’s receipts of $7.26 billion.
“Within this category, lower estimated collections from equity profit from the Central Bank and royalties on oil and gas were the main contributors to this weaker outturn. Estimates of equity profits from the Central Bank decreased by $506.4 million from $1.88 billion in fiscal 2020, to $1.37 billion in fiscal 2021 due to a lower than projected net profit from the Central Bank for the year ending September 30, 2020. Royalties on Oil and Gas is estimated at $2.42 billion, representing a $412.2 million reduction from the previous fiscal year’s receipts.
“Partially mitigating the fall in Non-Tax Revenues, were estimated improvements in Extraordinary Revenue from Oil and Gas Companies, Profits from the National Lotteries and Control Board (NLCB) and Profits from State Enterprises. Extraordinary Revenue from Oil and Gas Companies is estimated to amount to $277.9 million; $622.1 million lower than the originally budgeted figure but nonetheless $167.0 million higher than receipts of $110.9 million in fiscal 2020,” it said.
Capital revenue
The Capital Revenue for fiscal 2021 was $912.1 million; an improvement of $385.5 million from the previous fiscal year.
“These receipts usually include proceeds from transactions under the Government’s sale of assets programme, related mainly to the repayment of debt owed to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago by Colonial Life Insurance Company (Trinidad) Limited (CLICO). Receipts from this programme are estimated at $893.1 million in the 2021 fiscal year, $378.1 million higher than the year before,” it said.