RFHL expands into insurance sector

The company initially made the announcement in August.
Effective September 15, Republic Evolve became known as Republic Life Insurance Company Ltd (Republic Life), the baking group announced in a statement.
The move into the insurance sector is a major milestone for the RFHL Group and supports the company’s ongoing strategic expansion of the range of products offered under the Republic brand, it stated.
President and chief executive of RFHL Nigel Baptiste said: “I am extremely excited by this new opportunity for the Republic family and look forward to the launch of our suite of life insurance products as we seek to better serve the needs of our many clients.”