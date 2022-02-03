RFHL posts $395.9m in first quarter profits

Chairman of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) Vincent Pereira has announced profit attributable to equity holders of $395.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
This was an increase of $4.7 million or 1.2 per cent over the corresponding period last year. Total assets stood at $111.9 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $7.3 billion or 6.9 per cent over the total assets at December 2020.
RFHL is the owner of all the banks in the Republic Group.
In a statement Pereira said: “The first quarter of the Group’s 2022 financial year, was marked by an upsurge in Covid-19 infections in many territories in which we serve following the emergence of the Omicron variant.
The resulting increased uncertainty and reduced productivity due to staff absences and self-imposed lockdowns, coupled with the impact of global supply chain disruptions, dampened expectations for a robust recovery of economic activity during the quarter.”
He said in light of these ongoing challenges, the Group “redoubled its efforts to work closely with its clients to mitigate the longer-term adverse effects of the pandemic, including the extension of moratoriums on loans for affected customers”.
Despite ongoing concerns over the duration and long-term impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, “we remain steadfast in supporting our clients, stakeholders and our communities, in continuing to provide a safe working environment for our staff, and in building the Group’s resilience through strategic investments in innovation and initiatives to improve efficiency.
We do remain optimistic for the future,” Pereira added.