RIC seeks to calm fears over increase

The Regulated Industries Commission is seeking to allay fears over the price increase for electricity.
The RIC yesterday, gave an extensive breakdown, as the debate over the proposed increase continues amongst various sectors.
It outlined that with the new tariff structure, electricity bills will move to a monthly cycle, instead of a bi-monthly.
RIC said currently, a residential consumer using 400 kilowatt hour (kWh) bi-monthly will have total energy and customer charges amounting to $110 (before VAT).
While under the new rates, the said customer, assuming that monthly consumption will be 200kWh, and will have a total energy and customer charges of $63.50 per month (before VAT) or over two months, a total of $127 (before VAT), which translates to an increase of $8.50 per month (before VAT).
The commission indicated that the above computations do not include the rebates currently provided to customers whose bi-monthly bill is under $300.
The RIC made it clear that thoughtful consideration will be given to persons on small incomes—such as pensioners and other vulnerable groups.
“Vulnerable groups are categorised as persons on small fixed incomes, like pensioners, persons who earn a modest income, and others who generally consume 400 kWh bi-monthly (approximately 200 kWh monthly). Because these persons’ bills fall below $300 bi-monthly they are currently eligible for a 35 per cent bill rebate under the Government’s Bill Assistance programme and further support under the Ministry of Public Utilities’ Utility Assistance Programme (UAP),” the RIC acknowledged.
The commission will encourage T&TEC to identify those citizens that require assistance to access these benefits, and further recommends that citizens themselves seek information on and apply for the support available under these programmes.
Meanwhile, public consultations on the proposed rate hikes are due to begin next week.
The RIC added the draft document will also be available on its website, http://www.ric.org.tt/, from 4 p.m. today for persons to review and give written feedback.