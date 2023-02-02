RIC to hold closed-door talks

Following tense consultations with the public over proposed increased electricity rates, the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) will be hosting closed-door consultations with special interest groups starting on Monday.

Speaking with the Express via phone yesterday, an official from RIC confirmed the commission will kick start these consultations by meeting with the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago, followed by the Farmers Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea and Poultry Association of Trinidad and Tobago in separate meetings at Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Port of Spain, on Monday. On Tuesday, consultations will continue with the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Confederation of regional business chambers and the San Fernando Business Association.