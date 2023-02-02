RIC to hold closed-door talks

Following tense consultations with the public over proposed increased electricity rates, the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) will be hosting closed-door consultations with special interest groups starting on Monday.
Speaking with the Express via phone yesterday, an official from RIC confirmed the commission will kick start these consultations by meeting with the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago, followed by the Farmers Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea and Poultry Association of Trinidad and Tobago in separate meetings at Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Port of Spain, on Monday. On Tuesday, consultations will continue with the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Confederation of regional business chambers and the San Fernando Business Association.
This will be followed by consultations with Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce, Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce and the Point Fortin Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
Both meetings will take place at Paria Suites Hotel and Conference Centre.
On Wednesday, consultation will continue at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, St Ann’s, this time the RIC will meet with the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturer’s Association, followed by the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commence then the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago at Hilton.
On Friday, February 10, the RIC will move on to consultations with several unions including the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) and the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) at Hilton.
This will be followed by consultations with the National Trade Union Centre of Trinidad and Tobago Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU), Public Services Association (PSA) and the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW).
And finally, the RIC will meet with the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and Non-governmental organisations (Natuc) on Friday afternoon, also at Hilton.
Consultations are scheduled to continue all month long, with the RIC to meet with the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce on February 13 and the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago on February 23 as well.
For persons with businesses or part of any special interest groups unable to meet in person, the RIC has also extended invitation to host virtual meetings on February 13, 16 and 23 as well.
And has promised to re-convene the public consultations after the Carnival person at the end of February.
Thus far, the RIC has help public consultations at Centre of Excellence in Macoya, Arima and twice in Tobago.
All four meetings were met with extreme push back as many people rejected the RIC’s recommendation to increase T&TEC’s electricity rate.
The last time rates increased was 2006.
However, hundreds of people challenged the RIC with complaints of poor service from T&TEC.
Nevertheless, the RIC will continue to meet with the public to hear their views ahead of the review to be made in April.