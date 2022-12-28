Express Business Filler #1

The Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) has reached the third phase of its rate review process for the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).

The regulatory body will today host a news conference where it will publicly announce its draft determination for a rate review for electricity.

During this phase of the process, the RIC will conduct public consultations.

For the past 13 years, electricity rates in Trinidad and Tobago have remained the same.

Rates were last increased effective September 1, 2009.

The RIC is, among other things, responsible for establishing the principles and methodologies for determining utility rates, monitoring the performance and efficiency of service providers and setting and enforcing standards of service.

In November, Express Business exclusively reported on the rate increases proposed by T&TEC, which was contained in the company’s 2022-2026 business plan submitted to the RIC.

T&TEC proposed a rate increase of 40 to 65.75 per cent over a five-year period for residential customers, a 128.5 per cent rate increase for commercial and industrial customers and a rate increase of 134 per cent for street lighting and recreation grounds, over the same period.

The rate increases, T&TEC explained, were vital to paying off its debt and upgrading infrastructure to serve customers more efficiently.

Review process

The RIC began its rate review process for T&TEC in December 2020.

The first phase started with the release of the RIC’s “Information Requirements: Business Plan Document,” which specified the information that T&TEC had to submit in order for the regulator to undertake the review. That was followed by the publication of the RIC’s Framework and Approach document, which provided broad details about the process that the RIC planned to follow in conducting the review.

The second phase of the review process included the release of various consultative documents, which presented the RIC’s views on key areas that impacted various aspects of rate determination, such as quality of service.

The third phase entails the release of the RIC’s draft determination for public consultation after reviewing T&TEC’s business plan/pricing proposal.

The RIC will conduct open public consultation sessions during this period.

The final stage in the review process is the RIC publishing its final determination after reviewing all comments and concerns raised during the public consultation.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Monster storm bad for business

Monster storm bad for business

Major US airlines were broadsided by the massive weekend winter storm that swept across large swathes of the country but had largely recovered heading into Monday, except for one.

Problems at Southwest Airlines appeared to snowball after the worst of the storm passed. It cancelled more than 70 per cent of its flights on Monday, more than 60 per cent yesterday, and warned that it would operate just over a third of its usual schedule in the days ahead to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

Cruise ship arrivals bouyant

Cruise ship arrivals bouyant

The tourism industry in Trinidad and Tobago has been one of the hardest hit following the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, however, the sector has shown signs of returning to its pre-Covid numbers in Trinidad.

In an interview with Express Business last week, Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) interim chief executive officer Carla Cupid said increased activity is now being seen with the reopening of the industry, after it was closed for almost two years.

Unilever’s sale of Champs Fleurs property raises questions

Unilever’s sale of Champs Fleurs property raises questions

Was Unilever shareholder value maximised in the sale of their landmark Champs Fleurs property?

‘Unilever Caribbean sells Champs Fleurs property’ in the Express Business of December 21, 2022 gave available details. The sale was of land and buildings but not plant, machinery and vehicles.

A very important aspect is the valuation of the property although valuation is nothing more than a guide. According to the article, “the valuation surveyors… used the investment method to determine the value of the land and buildings”