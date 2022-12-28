The Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) has reached the third phase of its rate review process for the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).
The regulatory body will today host a news conference where it will publicly announce its draft determination for a rate review for electricity.
During this phase of the process, the RIC will conduct public consultations.
For the past 13 years, electricity rates in Trinidad and Tobago have remained the same.
Rates were last increased effective September 1, 2009.
The RIC is, among other things, responsible for establishing the principles and methodologies for determining utility rates, monitoring the performance and efficiency of service providers and setting and enforcing standards of service.
In November, Express Business exclusively reported on the rate increases proposed by T&TEC, which was contained in the company’s 2022-2026 business plan submitted to the RIC.
T&TEC proposed a rate increase of 40 to 65.75 per cent over a five-year period for residential customers, a 128.5 per cent rate increase for commercial and industrial customers and a rate increase of 134 per cent for street lighting and recreation grounds, over the same period.
The rate increases, T&TEC explained, were vital to paying off its debt and upgrading infrastructure to serve customers more efficiently.
Review process
The RIC began its rate review process for T&TEC in December 2020.
The first phase started with the release of the RIC’s “Information Requirements: Business Plan Document,” which specified the information that T&TEC had to submit in order for the regulator to undertake the review. That was followed by the publication of the RIC’s Framework and Approach document, which provided broad details about the process that the RIC planned to follow in conducting the review.
The second phase of the review process included the release of various consultative documents, which presented the RIC’s views on key areas that impacted various aspects of rate determination, such as quality of service.
The third phase entails the release of the RIC’s draft determination for public consultation after reviewing T&TEC’s business plan/pricing proposal.
The RIC will conduct open public consultation sessions during this period.
The final stage in the review process is the RIC publishing its final determination after reviewing all comments and concerns raised during the public consultation.