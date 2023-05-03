Point Fortin Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Richards says the Point Fortin-to-San Fernando segment of the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension is nearing completion.
Richards yesterday toured the highway project, noting on his social media that he would provide an update on the project which was previously expected to be completed in January 2021.
Last year, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan had indicated that the Covid-19 pandemic and inclement weather had caused delays in the highway’s progress, adding that there was one set of casting that would complete infrastructure works on the roadway.
Speaking to the Express in a phone interview yesterday, Richards said that a short supply of materials had caused significant delays on the project.
However, the highway was still in need of a few pieces of work, including lining and lighting, he said.
Other than this, “the highway is basically completed”, he said.
“The reason why the progress is not much further is because the materials, bitumen, cement and those things were in short supply, so that caused some of the delays... It needs one last coat and they have to put in the lines and power up the lights and the barriers and that’s it,” he said.
Richards said he was impressed by the work being done by the contractors assigned to the highway.
“One thing I can tell you for sure is the piece (construction company) Namalco is doing based on my side is the best segment in terms of the paving and such. I must say I am impressed with the section in Mon Desir,” he said.
He said that he could not provide a timeframe for its official opening as dates given to him in the past had elapsed.
However, he said he would provide all necessary updates to the community.
“I am focusing on the Point Fortin aspect to give my people whatever updates they can get. People are anxious about the highway, and I want to be the one to liaise and give them the necessary information. If they are making strides or not, it will not all be positive or what they want to hear but I want to give them the facts,” he said.
Richards said he understood why community members were excited by the highway’s opening.
“I think the entire community of Point Fortin and environs who work in Point Fortin are looking forward to the opening of this highway because it can ease the traffic woes and make the commute smoother to and from, it is something the entire Southland is excited about. Sometimes people can’t contain their excitement, but it will happen, you have to tarry on a bit longer,” he said.