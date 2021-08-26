Rise in number of pluck shop operators

There has been an increase in the number of poultry pluck shop operators despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture Avinash Singh has said.
He said the local poultry cottage processing industry was currently in a good place, but with the continued efforts of all it involved it could be better.
He said the sector has the potential of becoming a model industry which other jurisdictions can follow.
Singh was speaking at a virtual workshop titled “The Promotion of Food Safety and Meat Hygiene in the Poultry Cottage Industry in Trinidad and Tobago” on Monday.
It was jointly hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations and The University of the West Indies (The UWI).
In a statement from the ministry, Singh said despite the challenges of Covid-19, the Agriculture Ministry has seen an increase in the number of pluck shop operators, especially in the rural areas in Trinidad and Tobago.
“In our viewpoint, these are indeed encouraging signs, and it all goes well for the future and success of the industry,” he said in the statement.
The local pluck shop sector employs on average between 10,000 and 15,000 people, and processes about 300,000 of the 800,000 chickens produced a week, the ministry noted.
Data has also shown that between 35 and 40 per cent of all poultry produced in the country on an annual basis is marketed and sold through local pluck shops, it added.
The global poultry cottage processing industry has evolved over time, with new technology and improved food safety and hygiene practices being established, the statement noted.
“These are significant developments because it extends from the operational side, right down to the consumers who are the primary stakeholders, since they are the ones who trust the management processes at these various pluck shops and in so doing, making it a commercially viable entity,” Singh said.